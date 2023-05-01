Neil Patrick Harris and Bianca Del Rio welcome Alaska, Jinkx Monsoon, Jaida Essence Hall, Raja, Vanjie, Symone, the late Heklina, and many more to the food competition show.

See 40 drag stars from RuPaul's Drag Race, Dragula, more join new Drag Me to Dinner competition series

It's not a proper party until 40 global drag artists are on the guest list. Luckily for viewers, Neil Patrick Harris and Bianca Del Rio have assembled the wildest army of queer legends to attend their new Hulu competition series Drag Me to Dinner, and EW has an exclusive first look at the festivities ahead.

Harris and Bianca will be joined by fellow head judge Haneefah Wood, host Murray Hill, and resident food expert David Burtka across the show's 10-episode run. Each episode features a fun competition between two pairs of drag performers from all sectors of the industry, including fan favorites from RuPaul's Drag Race and Boulet Brothers' Dragula, as well as other drag legends and political activists. The series also welcomes one of the final performances of Heklina, the renowned drag artist who died on April 3.

Drag Me to Dinner Neil Patrick Harris, Bianca Del Rio, David Burtka, Murray Hill, and Haneefah Wood on 'Drag Me to Dinner. | Credit: Jeong Park/Hulu

Drag Me to Dinner Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme on 'Drag Me to Dinner. | Credit: Jeong Park/Hulu

Many of the pairings for the Drag Me to Dinner competition also mark significant reunions, including Drag Race All Stars 1 team contestants Manila and Latrice, Race Chaser podcast hosts Alaska and Willam, Hall & Closet cohosts Jaida and Heidi, drag mother-daughter duo Vanjie and Alexis, Drag Race season 8 finalists Kim and Naomi, House of Avalon members Gigi and Symone, and longtime collaborators Jinkx and DeLa.

Drag Me to Dinner Alexis Mateo and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo on 'Drag Me to Dinner. | Credit: Jeong Park/Hulu

Described as a "riotous, format-busting, fourth-wall-breaking, unapologetic sendup" of traditional competition shows, Drag Me to Dinner will pit two teams of drag artists against each other to throw the best dinner party, with each week having a unique theme introduced by Burtka, Harris' husband and fellow show producer. After the queens compete in distinct categories — including Food & Drink, Design & Decor, and Entertainment & Overall Vibe — the trio of judges will deliberate and declare one the winner, who will walk away with the prize: the Glorious Golden Grater. Drag Me to Dinner premieres Wednesday, May 31 on Hulu.

Drag Me to Dinner Gigi Goode and Symone on 'Drag Me to Dinner.' | Credit: Jeong Park/Hulu

See EW's exclusive round of first-look photos from the series — including all the queens' team pairings — below.

Drag Me to Dinner Alaska and Willam on 'Drag Me to Dinner.' | Credit: Jeong Park/Hulu

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Alexis Mateo

Drag Me to Dinner Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Alexis Mateo on 'Drag Me to Dinner.' | Credit: Jeong Park/Hulu

Raja and Detox

Drag Me to Dinner Raja and Detox on 'Drag Me to Dinner.' | Credit: Jeong Park/Hulu

Trinity The Tuck and Bebe Zahara Benet

Drag Me to Dinner Trinity The Tuck and Bebe Zahara Benet on 'Drag Me to Dinner.' | Credit: Jeong Park/Hulu

Morgan McMichaels and Mayhem Miller

Drag Me to Dinner Morgan McMichaels and Mayhem Miller on 'Drag Me to Dinner.' | Credit: Jeong Park/Hulu

Latrice Royale and Manila Luzon

Drag Me to Dinner Latrice Royale and Manila Luzon on 'Drag Me to Dinner.' | Credit: Jeong Park/Hulu

Kim Chi and Naomi Smalls

Drag Me to Dinner Kim Chi and Naomi Smalls on 'Drag Me to Dinner.' | Credit: Jeong Park/Hulu

Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme

Drag Me to Dinner Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme on 'Drag Me to Dinner' | Credit: Jeong Park/Hulu

Heidi N Closet and Jaida Essence Hall

Drag Me to Dinner Heidi N Closet and Jaida Essence Hall on 'Drag Me to Dinner' | Credit: Jeong Park/Hulu

Ginger Minj and Nina West

Drag Me to Dinner Ginger Minj and Nina West on 'Drag Me to Dinner' | Credit: Jeong Park/Hulu

Gigi Goode and Symone

Drag Me to Dinner Gigi Goode and Symone on 'Drag Me to Dinner' | Credit: Jeong Park/Hulu

Darienne Lake and Mrs. Kasha Davis

Drag Me to Dinner Darienne Lake and Mrs. Kasha Davis on 'Drag Me to Dinner' | Credit: Jeong Park/Hulu

Alaska and Willam

Drag Me to Dinner Alaska and Willam on 'Drag Me to Dinner' | Credit: Jeong Park/Hulu

Heklina and Peaches Christ

Drag Me to Dinner Heklina and Peaches Christ on 'Drag Me to Dinner' | Credit: Jeong Park/Hulu

Kiki Ball-Change and Thorgy Thor

Drag Me to Dinner Kiki Ball-Change and Thorgy Thor on 'Drag Me to Dinner' | Credit: Jeong Park/Hulu

Sherry Vine and Jackie Beat

Drag Me to Dinner Sherry Vine and Jackie Beat on 'Drag Me to Dinner' | Credit: Jeong Park/Hulu

Rhea Litré and Jasmine Rice LaBeija

Drag Me to Dinner Rhea Litré and Jasmine Rice LaBeija on 'Drag Me to Dinner' | Credit: Jeong Park/Hulu

Merrie Cherry and Pixie Aventura

Drag Me to Dinner Merrie Cherry and Pixie Aventura on 'Drag Me to Dinner' | Credit: Jeong Park/Hulu

Meatball and Biqtch Puddin

Drag Me to Dinner Meatball and Biqtch Puddin on 'Drag Me to Dinner' | Credit: Jeong Park/Hulu

Selma Nilla and Chelsea Piers

Drag Me to Dinner Selma Nilla and Chelsea Piers on 'Drag Me to Dinner' | Credit: Jeong Park/Hulu

Peachez Iman Cummings and Marti Gould Cummings

Drag Me to Dinner Peachez Iman Cummings and Marti Gould Cummings | Credit: Jeong Park/Hulu

Subscribe to EW's Quick Drag podcast for recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.