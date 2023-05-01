See 40 drag stars from RuPaul's Drag Race, Dragula, more join new Drag Me to Dinner competition series
It's not a proper party until 40 global drag artists are on the guest list. Luckily for viewers, Neil Patrick Harris and Bianca Del Rio have assembled the wildest army of queer legends to attend their new Hulu competition series Drag Me to Dinner, and EW has an exclusive first look at the festivities ahead.
Harris and Bianca will be joined by fellow head judge Haneefah Wood, host Murray Hill, and resident food expert David Burtka across the show's 10-episode run. Each episode features a fun competition between two pairs of drag performers from all sectors of the industry, including fan favorites from RuPaul's Drag Race and Boulet Brothers' Dragula, as well as other drag legends and political activists. The series also welcomes one of the final performances of Heklina, the renowned drag artist who died on April 3.
The drag queen cast competing on the show includes Alaska, Alexis Mateo, Bebe Zahara Benet, BenDeLaCreme, Biqtch Puddin', Chelsea Piers, Darienne Lake, Detox, Gigi Goode, Ginger Minj, Heidi N Closet, Heklina, Jackie Beat, Jaida Essence Hall, Jasmine Rice LaBeija, Jinkx Monsoon, Kiki Ball-Change, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Manila Luzon, Marti Gould Cummings, Mayhem Miller, Meatball, Merrie Cherry, Morgan McMichaels, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Naomi Smalls, Nina West, Peaches Christ, Peachez Iman Cummings, Pixie Aventura, Raja, Rhea Litré, Selma Nilla, Sherry Vine, Symone, Thorgy Thor, Trinity the Tuck, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, and Willam.
Many of the pairings for the Drag Me to Dinner competition also mark significant reunions, including Drag Race All Stars 1 team contestants Manila and Latrice, Race Chaser podcast hosts Alaska and Willam, Hall & Closet cohosts Jaida and Heidi, drag mother-daughter duo Vanjie and Alexis, Drag Race season 8 finalists Kim and Naomi, House of Avalon members Gigi and Symone, and longtime collaborators Jinkx and DeLa.
Described as a "riotous, format-busting, fourth-wall-breaking, unapologetic sendup" of traditional competition shows, Drag Me to Dinner will pit two teams of drag artists against each other to throw the best dinner party, with each week having a unique theme introduced by Burtka, Harris' husband and fellow show producer. After the queens compete in distinct categories — including Food & Drink, Design & Decor, and Entertainment & Overall Vibe — the trio of judges will deliberate and declare one the winner, who will walk away with the prize: the Glorious Golden Grater. Drag Me to Dinner premieres Wednesday, May 31 on Hulu.
See EW's exclusive round of first-look photos from the series — including all the queens' team pairings — below.
Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Alexis Mateo
Raja and Detox
Trinity The Tuck and Bebe Zahara Benet
Morgan McMichaels and Mayhem Miller
Latrice Royale and Manila Luzon
Kim Chi and Naomi Smalls
Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme
Heidi N Closet and Jaida Essence Hall
Ginger Minj and Nina West
Gigi Goode and Symone
Darienne Lake and Mrs. Kasha Davis
Alaska and Willam
Heklina and Peaches Christ
Kiki Ball-Change and Thorgy Thor
Sherry Vine and Jackie Beat
Rhea Litré and Jasmine Rice LaBeija
Merrie Cherry and Pixie Aventura
Meatball and Biqtch Puddin
Selma Nilla and Chelsea Piers
Peachez Iman Cummings and Marti Gould Cummings
