Hulu lowered its subscription price to 99 cents per month for Black Friday

Hulu's Black Friday deal is the lowest price that potential subscribers can find all year, so there really is no better time to sign up for the platform. The ad-supported plan is Hulu's most basic package, but with it you'll have access to everything in Hulu's library, including original series such as Dopesick, Only Murders in the Building, The Great, and Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi. Episodes from series by broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, AMC, BBC America, Comedy Central, Discovery, Fox, Freeform, FX, NBC, National Geographic, and TBS land on Hulu a day after their original release, too.