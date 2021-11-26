Hulu lowered its subscription price to 99 cents per month for Black Friday
Black Friday is more than just doorbuster TV, electronics, and gaming deals: Tons of streaming platforms have launched Thanksgiving weekend sales for their subscriptions, including Hulu.
The Disney-owned platform typically launches a huge price cut on its ad-supported service every Black Friday, and this year is no different. Right now, viewers can get ad-supported Hulu for just 99 cents per month for the entire year, making it only $11.88 for the total 12 months. Signing up now means you'll save $72 on your year-long Hulu subscription, and the promotion lasts through this Cyber Monday, Nov. 29.
Sign up! Hulu Black Friday subscription deal, 99 cents per month (orig. $6.99 per month) at hulu.com
Hulu's Black Friday deal is the lowest price that potential subscribers can find all year, so there really is no better time to sign up for the platform. The ad-supported plan is Hulu's most basic package, but with it you'll have access to everything in Hulu's library, including original series such as Dopesick, Only Murders in the Building, The Great, and Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi. Episodes from series by broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, AMC, BBC America, Comedy Central, Discovery, Fox, Freeform, FX, NBC, National Geographic, and TBS land on Hulu a day after their original release, too.
Thousands of movies are available with the subscription; recent additions to the Hulu library include Sleepless in Seattle, The Prestige, Deapool and Deadpool 2, as well as the original Coen Brothers film Fargo. Viewers can also catch original Hulu movies like Plan B, Palm Springs, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday.
If you want even more, Hulu offers add-on subscriptions to ESPN+, Showtime, HBO Max, Cinemax, and Starz from $6.99 to $14.99 per month, not to mention the platform's other plans with ad-free Hulu and Hulu + Live TV (although these two plans are unfortunately not on sale). Hulu has even launched a new Shop Hulu store online where fans will find clothing, merchandise, and more collectibles based on popular series like What We Do in the Shadows, Grey's Anatomy, The Good Doctor, and Solar Opposites on sale this Black Friday.
You'll want to check out Hulu's Black Friday subscription deal here fast — it's the only time all year you'll find it for this great price. Sign up to Hulu for just 99 cents per month now.
Shop more Black Friday 2021 deals:
- Hulu lowered its subscription price to 99 cents per month for Black Friday
- Walmart's Black Friday sale has epic savings on tech, collectibles, books, and more — here's what to buy
- Star Wars, Friends, and Harry Potter Lego sets are on sale — starting at $16
- 40 best Black Friday TV deals under $500 to shop before they sell out