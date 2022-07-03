The actor, initially set to reprise his role as Guy, was fired from the Disney+ limited series reboot following an investigation.

Hugo Speer denies allegations of inappropriate conduct following firing from The Full Monty reboot

Hugo Speer has been fired from Disney+'s upcoming TV reboot of The Full Monty after allegations of inappropriate conduct.

Disney+ told Deadline in a statement that they were made aware of allegations on set of production. "As is policy, an investigation was launched," the streamer said in a statement. "Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his contract, with immediate effect."

No additional details were shared, but a spokesperson for Speer told EW, "Hugo denies all the allegations and is challenging all of them." The actor, who portrayed Guy in the original 1997 British comedy film, was initially set to reprise his role alongside original stars Robert Carlyle and Lesley Sharp.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Hugo Speer attends the launch of QT Presents The Green Room at Middle Eight on October 23, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Middle Eight) Hugo Speer denies allegations of inappropriate conduct following firing from 'The Full Monty' reboot | Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Middle Eight

Reps for Disney didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The original film followed six unemployed steel workers who form a male striptease act in order to make some much-needed money. The upcoming limited series, created by original screenwriter Simon Beaufoy, will follow the original band of brothers as they navigate a post-industrial England and society's deteriorating healthcare, education, and employment.

Mark Addy, Paul Barber, Steve Huison, Wim Snape, and Tom Wilkinson will also reprise their roles. Beaufoy will write and executive produce alongside original producer Uberto Pasolini. "We're chuffed to bits to get all the Monty Men back together again — now with a chaotic entourage of children, grandchildren, pets and assorted hangers-on — to see what life in Sheffield is like twenty-five years on," Beaufoy previously said in a statement.

With additional reporting by Sara Netzley.

