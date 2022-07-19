Jackman will play a local hotshot in the new series from Aussie animator Michael Cusack and Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland.

Hugh Jackman headed back Down Under to star in Hulu animated comedy Koala Man

Hugh Jackman is going from Wolverine to… Koala Man?

The X-Men and Greatest Showman star has joined the cast of Hulu's upcoming animated comedy series about a middle-aged dad who's trying to snuff out petty crime in his sleepy Australian suburb, EW has confirmed.

Jackman will voice Big Greg, a local hotshot and former television personality who happens to be the boss of Koala Man, a.k.a. Kevin, and often takes credit for his heroics. This will mark Jackman's first lead role in an animated series.

Koala Man hails from Aussie animator Michael Cusack, who's voicing the title character, and it's being executive-produced by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland.

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Hulu

It should be fun to see Jackman, who hails from Australia, voicing a character Down Under, and also playing against type a bit — the actor is known as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, after all.

And Jackman is no stranger to animation. He's lent his voice to the films Happy Feet and Flushed Away and the TV shows Human Resources and The Simpsons. (Check out a clip from his recent appearance on the latter show at the top of this post.)

Koala Man is being produced by 20th Television Animation for Hulu. Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Michael Cowap, Dana Tafoya Cameron, and Ben Jones are also on board as EPs.

