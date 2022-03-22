The Paddington 2 star will not be playing iconic sci-fi character the Doctor.

Hugh Grant addresses Doctor Who casting rumor: 'No idea where the story came from'

Doctor Who Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Hugh Grant has addressed rumors that he will replace Jodie Whittaker on the BBC America time travel show Doctor Who, saying he has "no idea where the story came from." Whittaker was cast as the show's time-traveling Doctor in 2017 and will leave the series after two more special episodes to be screened this year.

Hugh Grant Hugh Grant | Credit: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

On Saturday, UK's Mirror tabloid quoted a "TV insider" as saying that returning Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies was keen to have Grant take over the role of Time Lord. The Four Weddings and a Funeral and Paddington 2 star responded to the rumor Monday night by retweeting a Guardian story headlined "Doctor Who? Hugh Grant is 'in talks' to take over from Jodie Whittaker." "Nothing against Dr W but I'm not," Grant wrote. "No idea where the story came from."

Grant actually played the two-hearted alien Doctor in a 1999 sketch, titled Doctor Who: The Curse of Fatal Death which aired as part of Britain's annual Red Nose Day telethon.

Watch that sketch below.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: