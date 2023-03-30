“I can’t even begin to tell you what just squirted out of his mouth.”

While presenting at the Oscars earlier this month, Hugh Grant joked that his face looks like a scrotum. Good news: This week, he's managed to keep the punchline going.

The actor joined his Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves costar Chris Pine on The Late Late Show Wednesday night for a game of "Spill Your Guts," in which they dodged questions about their careers while munching on a variety of unappetizing morsels, including worm-and-mayonnaise shepherd's pie, bug porridge, congealed blood pudding, and fisheye skewers. And, in Pine's case, some cattle testicles, which Grant dared him to eat.

Pine looked less than pleased from the moment the balls — which Grant had personally chosen — appeared in front of him. "I cannot tell you how many veins there are in this," he remarked. "This cattle testicle — it's intense."

Things got even worse when Grant proceeded to ask him to reveal his least favorite Hugh Grant film. "See, I can't do it," Pine said. "I can't do it to you."

In an attempt to escape being punished for not answering, Pine tried to eat the cabbage surrounding the testicles, which sent Grant and host James Corden into a tizzy over technicality.

Laughing, Pine pointed at Grant and joked, "You were too aggressive about that, you son of a bitch!"

He then asked, "Weren't you in You Got Mail? Were you in that?" (For the record, Grant did not star in 1998's You've Got Mail.)

Offering little sympathy for his costar, Grant retorted, "It's hard for you because they're all brilliant."

Letting out a curse, Pine attempted to chew through the testicle but couldn't break through its coating. Instead, he ended up spitting into a nearby trash can as Corden and Grant visibly recoiled.

"I can't even begin to tell you what just squirted out of his mouth," Corden said, aghast.

"Was it sperm?" Grant asked. "Did it squirt on you? Did you get a little pearl [bleep]?"

Later, Grant was asked to name the film he'd like to scrub from his CV — or partake in a bit of mayonnaise-and-worm shepherd's pie. "I would happily shred my IMDb page because I specialized in being bad for decades, really," he said. "I got better."

"Why don't we stop talking and name a film?" Pine interjected, making the whole table laugh.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, March 29, 2023, with guests Hugh Grant and Chris Pine. Hugh Grant, James Corden, Chris Pine on 'The Late Late Show' | Credit: Terence Patrick/CBS

"As you know, as someone in the industry, it'd be one thing for me to say I was bad, but I can't bring down the rest of the wonderful colleagues by saying it was bad, so that's my dilemma," Grant explained, before peering down at the pie. Then he added, "The Lady and the Highwayman."

He elaborated, describing the "low budget" of the 1988 film, which also starred Emma Samms, Michael York, and Oliver Reed. "I'm a highwayman. I'm meant to be sexy," Grant said. "Bad wig, bad hat. I looked like Deputy Dawg."

He continued, "When I'm tense — I don't know if this happens to you when you're acting — my voice goes up two octaves. So Deputy Dawg would come leaping out of trees when a character went past and go, 'Stand and deliver!' It's poor."

Still, Grant said, "I apologize to all of my wonderful colleagues on it."

When it came time for Pine's turn again, Grant didn't even make it through his question — which would have forced Pine to rank his Into the Woods costars, including Anna Kendrick, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt — before the actor began making his way through several locusts.

Chomping away, Pine remarked, "I gotta tell ya, not bad."

Watch the trio play "Spill Your Guts" in the video above.

