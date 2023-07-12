First trailer for final season of HSMTMTS reveals secret romance, reunions, and more

It's almost time for curtain call on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The Wildcats are about to embark on an unforgettable senior year as OG High School Musical stars Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed, and Kaycee Stroh return to the franchise almost 20 years after it all began — and EW has your exclusive sneak peek at the final season.

The first official trailer for season 4 is full of shocking reveals, like Ricky (Joshua Bassett) and Gina (Sofia Wylie) deciding to keep their long-awaited romance a secret. And there's the return of (almost all) the original film stars, who steal the theater kids to be extras in High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie, which means the drama department's production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year might actually get canceled. Yeah, there's a lot happening!

"I wanted something loud for season 4," showrunner Tim Federle told EW on set while filming the series finale. "Seeing all these beloved characters who are on the precipice of college, and big firsts, and possibly saying goodbye, or going the distance, or staying forever is just really meaningful."

Watch EW's exclusive trailer below:

All eight episodes of the fourth and final season of HSMTMTS will premiere Wednesday, August 9, on Disney+.

