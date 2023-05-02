After failing to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers, Hollywood writers are taking to the picket line to demand fair pay from multi-billion dollar studios like Netflix, Disney, and Warner Bros. It's the first Hollywood writer walkout in more than 15 years, and means production on a number of TV series will come to a halt.

Now, you may be wondering how this affects the viewer — the reality TV fan, the SNL devotee, or the Roman Roy Succession stan. We've got answers. Below, see how your favorite shows will be impacted by the writers' strike, and just how long it may go on for.

What happens to late-night shows?

Late-night shows, including Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Myers, and sketch series like Saturday Night Live, will be the first to go dark. These shows are written with extremely tight schedules to capture topical stories, so they will be affected almost immediately. So if you need your Jimmy, Jimmy, or Seth fix, we're sure there's some YouTube compilations to remind you of happier times.

What about Network TV?

The majority of network TV shows have wrapped production for the summer and are already on hiatus (thank goodness we got to see what happened between Janine and Gregory on Abbott already!). But the writers' strike could go on for months (the last writers' strike in 2007-08 lasted 100 days) and could disrupt the fall premiere schedule if an agreement can't be reached before May or June, when many writers' rooms start to convene.

Does the WGA strike include streaming too?

Yes, but there is a catch. Streamers tend to produce their shows way ahead of schedule and will likely have plenty of episodes banked for the time being, though which shows and just how much they have ready is unknown. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos recently said on an earnings call that Netflix could "probably" serve their subscribers "better than most." So while XO, Kitty and Queen Charlotte are safely hitting streaming soon, the same likely isn't true for new seasons of popular shows like The Last of Us and The White Lotus, which are still inching towards production. .

Okay, but reality won't be affected right?

Reality shows, entertainment news, sports, and interview-based talk shows are not subject to the WGA agreement and will be unaffected by the strike. So mess will remain.

When will it be over?

As of publication, no one knows. But the longest WGA strike in history was in 1988, lasting a record 153 days. In 2007-08, the strike lasted 100 days, or about 14 weeks, helping reality TV snare its tendrils even deeper into the industry.