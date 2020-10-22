How to watch the Every Vote Counts special, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, J.Lo, Kerry Washington, and more

CBS wants to remind you that every vote counts.

The show will also include special musical performances from Keys, Dan + Shay, Offset, Shawn Mendes, and others.

"I am thrilled to be joining my dear friends Alicia Keys and America Ferrera to host ‘Every Vote Counts’ so that we can amplify voters' voices and provide resources for all Americans as they participate in our democratic process," said Washington in a statement. "For our democracy to work, every American's voice must be heard and every vote must be counted. We are so excited for this opportunity to celebrate democracy and our collective power when we all show up at the polls."

The nationally televised event will air live on CBS and iHeartMedia radio stations (and the app) at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 29. It will also be live-streamed simultaneously across a multitude of platforms, including Apple Music, Apple TV, Amazon Music, Twitch, NowThis, YouTube, Twitter, TIDAL, and Facebook.

The show is about honoring and celebrating the power of voting through music, dance, and dialogue. It's meant to be a nonpartisan celebration of American democracy, with the ultimate goal of uplifting the power of civic action and the value of our right to vote.

In addition to the special appearances and musical performances, the special will also feature interviews with everyday voters and information on how to vote, allaying concerns around voting amid a pandemic. The special is designed to inspire viewers to rally their families and communities to go to the polls and make their voices heard.

“I am honored to join my co-hosts in bringing together all of these amazing artists, musicians, community leaders, and American voters to celebrate our democracy," said Ferrera in a statement. "Our right to vote has never been more precious or vital. This celebration is an opportunity to uplift our country and to inspire one another to joyfully act on our most fundamental right and responsibility as Americans. Our vote is our voice. And ‘Every Vote Counts.’"