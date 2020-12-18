The 2020 Global Citizen Prize Awards is honoring those whose efforts are helping to shape the world — and you're invited!

John Legend will host a night celebrating leaders who go above and beyond to support the most vulnerable. The honorees help inspire the masses to stand up and take action. A bevy of celebrity presenters and performers will help Legend present the award show, which will be broadcast all over the world on major networks and across a variety of digital platforms on Dec. 19.

“We are honored to celebrate this year's ‘Global Citizen Prize’ winners who have made it their life’s mission to be the change we want to see in the world,” said Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen. “Our hope is that through this award, their leadership will inspire people all around the world to make an impact in their own communities, at a time when the world needs it most!”

How can you watch the show?

The 2020 Global Citizen Prize Awards will air on Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET across NBC, MSNBC, MTV International, Sky Media, CTV, and Vodafone. You can also stream digitally via Twitter, YouTube, TIDAL, and Facebook.

Who are the honorees?

Sir Elton John will receive the Global Citizen Artist of the Year Prize

Warren Buffett will receive the Global Citizen Prize for Philanthropy

Sesame Workshop will receive the Global Citizen Prize for Culture and Education

The Black Lives Matter Movement co-founders Alicia Garza, Opal Tometi, and Patrisse Cullors will receive the Global Citizen Prize for Activism

Bryan Stevenson of Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) will receive the Global Citizen of the Year Prize

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, will receive the Global Citizen World Leader Prize

LifeBank Founder Temie Giwa-Tubosun will receive the Global Citizen Business Leader Prize

Which celebrities will be participating?