How to stream the Friends reunion special on HBO Max

From trailers and promotional images, it's clear Friends: The Reunion will satisfy fans' appetites for behind-the-scenes secrets, inside jokes, as well as watching the gang read through beloved moments as their characters. The six original cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — will reminisce about the impact of the show on their lives, the first moment they met, and finally reveal the answer behind the show's most enduring controversy: Were Rachel (Aniston) and Ross (Schwimmer) actually on a break?