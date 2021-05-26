How to stream the Friends reunion special on HBO Max
It's been 6,230 days since they were all last on screen together, but the Central Perk gang is finally back. Friends: The Reunion will be there for you on HBO Max starting at 3:01 a.m. ET/12:01 a.m. PT on Thursday, May 27, featuring a head-turning list of guests like Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, BTS, Mindy Kaling, Kit Harington, and original supporting cast members, Maggie Wheeler, and Tom Selleck.
Although it was originally slated to air alongside the launch of WarnerMedia's HBO Max last spring, the unscripted special was delayed multiple times as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Friends fans have had to contend with watching the 236 original episodes in the meantime, but viewers will finally be able to stream the reunion this week with a subscription to HBO Max, for which you can sign up here.
Watch now: Friends: The Reunion with a subscription at hbomax.com
Those trying to watch the reunion with a free trial are out of luck: HBO Max doesn't offer test periods, and viewers will have to pay $14.99 per month right out the gate to watch the special. Subscribers can access HBO Max on most devices, such as Mac and PC computers, iOS and Android phones and tablets, Amazon Fire TVs, PlayStations 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X or S, Samsung TVs, Roku streaming devices, and Apple TV.
From trailers and promotional images, it's clear Friends: The Reunion will satisfy fans' appetites for behind-the-scenes secrets, inside jokes, as well as watching the gang read through beloved moments as their characters. The six original cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — will reminisce about the impact of the show on their lives, the first moment they met, and finally reveal the answer behind the show's most enduring controversy: Were Rachel (Aniston) and Ross (Schwimmer) actually on a break?
Get ready for an emotional hour-long event: Perry already said he was "about to cry" in the official trailer, Cox wiped away tears, and Aniston couldn't help but ask for a tissue box. Friends fans will surely need one too by the end of what EW called a special sprinkled with "reunion magic" — stream it at HBO Max here starting tomorrow, May 27.
Related content:
- How to stream the Friends reunion special on HBO Max
- Rutherford Falls gives Parks and Recreation fans so many reasons to sign up for Peacock (if they haven’t yet)
- Nintendo just dropped the Switch Lite in a new blue color — here’s where to shop it
- EW’s guide to the best Funko Pops to buy right now, from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to The Office