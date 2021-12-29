Fox Sports is re-airing the doc in honor of the late NFL legend, and moving up its streaming release.

How to watch All Madden, the documentary about John Madden's life and legacy

Fox Sports is re-airing its new documentary about the life and career of NFL legend John Madden in the wake of his death this week at age 85, in addition to making the program available early on multiple streaming platforms.

First aired Christmas Day, All Madden largely centers on the 30 years after Madden's Hall of Fame coaching career, when he went on to make an indelible mark on the sport as a broadcaster and the face of the Madden NFL video game franchise.

The 90-minute documentary includes archival footage of Madden's time as a coach and sportscaster and features star-studded interviews with NFL greats like Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and Peyton Manning.

Fox Sports will re-air All Madden on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 9 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m. ET on FS1, and again on Thursday, Dec. 30, at 8 p.m. ET on the Fox broadcast network. (The doc also aired Tuesday, the night of Madden's death.)

The NFL Network will air All Madden on Thursday, Dec. 30, at 3 p.m. ET, and again on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 8 p.m. ET and 12:30 a.m. ET.

All Madden was initially slated to hit streaming platforms Jan. 3, but will now be available on ESPN+, Peacock (with a premium account), and Tubi beginning Wednesday.

Madden's death was announced Tuesday by the NFL. League commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement that said in part, "Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."

Watch the trailer for All Madden above.