Everything you need to know before season 5 of How to Get Away With Murder

Nate (Billy Brown) has changed sides more than anyone else in this series, flip-flopping between allegiance to the force and Annalise. From his position inside, Nate used his connections to help bring down Denver and protect the Keating Four — most notably, he tracked down Denver’s secret files on all of them. Annalise and the Four believe he destroyed them, but the closing montage revealed he’d kept them for his own purposes. Whatever those may be.