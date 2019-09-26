The How to Get Away With Murder cast chooses their favorite murders from the series

It’s the beginning of the end for Annalise Keating, the K4, and the rest of their associates. On Thursday, Sept. 26, the final season of How to Get Away With Murder kicks off on ABC. Over the years, Annnalise & Co. have perpetrated and been witness to a whole lotta murder — but everyone has their favorite. As the final season approaches, we asked the cast which homicide will always hold a special place in their hearts.
Jack Falahee (Connor) picks...
“Asher (Matt McGorry) killing Sinclair (Sarah Burns) and us throwing [her] off the top of the Hapstall Mansion. What do they call it in Zombieland? The double tap? We killed her with the car and then threw her off just to make sure she was dead.”
Aja Naomi King (Michaela) picks...
“Over the past few years, my favorite — or the one that scared me the most — was when Bonnie (Liza Weil) killed Rebecca (Katie Findlay). That was the most gruesome. It was the hardest one to watch. It was the most terrifying. I always forget Bonnie did THAT. Now, we’re just standing in a room with her. She did the most serial killer thing in this entire show, and we never bring it up.”
Matt McGorry (Asher) picks...
“I liked, and by liked it’s a different word, but where Rebecca gets killed by Bonnie. That was hard to watch, but it was very well-acted on both of their parts.”
Rome Flynn (Gabriel) picks...
“When Nate (Billy Brown) beat up Miller (John Hensley), I thought that was crazy. Just to see him do that to the point that that person was dying was crazy to me. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like that [on television].”
Liza Weil (Bonnie) picks...
“The [Rebecca] plastic bag is pretty great. Bonnie does have a theme with strangulation. That Miller one was pretty extraordinary. I can’t believe they let me do that. It’s a big gift of this show — how much we’ve all been able to do. It was a pretty wild day at the office.”
Charlie Weber (Frank) picks...
“Lila (Megan West) will always be special to me. I’ve always said what’s interesting about the show is that of all the murders and all the death, Frank and Bonnie are the only two characters who’ve committed pre-meditated murder.”
Billy Brown (Nate) picks...
“It’s the murders that haven’t happened yet. [Lahey] lies awake at night anticipating the glory of the coming days on the horizon.”
Conrad Ricamora (Oliver) picks...
“There’s nothing like your first time. I think the most exciting murder was the murder of Sam (Tom Verica) in the first season because we were all so innocent at that point.”
Amirah Van (Tegan) picks...
“My favorite death is unresolved: Is Emmett Crawford (Timothy Hutton) still alive? This shocking moment made us all question Tegan’s intentions. I just love working opposite Timothy Hutton, and the way Tegan and Emmett share a playful sincere admiration of Annalise make for either a true friendship or some serious deceit. Luckily, this final season is digging deeper into Tegan’s past and it’s complex to say the least.”
Viola Davis (Annalise) picks...
“Sam. It’s gotta be Sam. Only because people had so anticipated it. How did it go down? How did he end up dying? It was a joy to play. It reminded me of my days back in acting class when we had to play stakes, and we had to think of the most extreme situation and play it. It sort of felt like that, so I loved it.”