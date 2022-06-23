The Mary Poppins of nooky dungeons has arrived with your latest TV fetish.

Get ready to (ball)gag over Netflix's new home makeover series about building a sex room

It's time to meet the Mary Poppins of sex rooms.

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming home makeover series, How to Build a Sex Room, in which couples looking for more spice in the boudoir enlist the help of luxury interior designer Melanie Rose to create stylish spaces where they can carry out their wildest fantasies.

How To Build A Sex Room 'How to Build a Sex Room' | Credit: Netflix

The designer, who has a background in high-end homes, hopes to destigmatize the concept of sex rooms. "When people hear the words 'sex room,' they concentrate on the word 'sex,' and that connotes 'dirty,' 'disgusting,'" Rose says in the trailer. "But when I design them, they can be beautiful, and they are places where couples can explore their deepest fantasies."

With help from her general contractor, Rose converts drab spaces into tony adult playrooms complete with whips and poles, among other delightfully naughty amenities. One client even thanks the designer for saving her marriage.

"They say you never know what goes on behind closed doors," Rose says cheekily in the trailer, "Ooh, but I do."

On Thursday, Netflix also announced a (g-)string of other interior design shows debuting in the summer, including Designing Miami, Instant Dream House, and Buy My House. The streamer's breakout real-estate reality series Selling Sunset has also been renewed for seasons 6 and 7. The aforementioned titles, however, do not involve any whips or bondage.

So make sure you're not tied up (sorry) on July 8: That's when How to Build a Sex Room debuts on Netflix. Watch the trailer above.

