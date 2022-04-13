Here's where all the couples ended up on The Ultimatum

The Ultimatum (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Warning: This article contains spoilers about The Ultimatum season 1.

Rekindled love? New love? No love? The season finale of The Ultimatum delivered it all!

In the first eight episodes, we saw the original six couples whittled down to four, and now with the finale, down to three: Rae broke up with Zay in the penultimate episode... and met up with Jake to tell him. We do get a glimpse of Zay in the finale, though, when he shares his disappointment about how his relationship with Rae and the experience ended.

The remaining couples have a big decision to make: get married, or move on? In The Ultimatum's first season finale, we watch the different duos meet in beautiful countryside settings to find out what they decide, and there's no shortage of surprises. Here's how it all ended for the pairs of The Ultimatum.

The Ultimatum 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' | Credit: Netflix

Shanique and Randall

Shanique is shaking as she greets Randall, to whom she gave the ultimatum two months before this monumental meeting. It seems pretty clear that Shanique would not start a new life with Zay, but her relationship with Randall is more of a question mark. Is his bond with Madlyn strong enough to end his current relationship? Will he leave alone?

During their speeches, it's clear that Shanique learned something when she admits she may not have been appreciative of who Randall has always been. Through tears, Randall shares how difficult the experience has been for him. In the end, he gets down on one knee to ask Shanique to marry him. They walk off together as a happily reunited couple, hoping to start a life together. "I'm getting married, bitches. That's all I gotta say. I'm getting married," Shanique says, showing off her new ring.

April and Jake

April is unwavering in what she wants as she walks up to meet Jake. As we've heard her say throughout the season, she wants to marry Jake and have a family with him. Calling the experience "a s--- show," Jake accepts everything the experience brought into his life. They're both listening to one another more than they were when they began The Ultimatum... but there's still the undeniable connection Jake has with Rae. So what does Jake decide?

Jake and April's conversation breaks down as they sit together on a bench before Jake tells her he won't be proposing. He explains that he's just not ready to be engaged at this point in his life. April says goodbye and walks off. While her plans and relationship didn't work out, April is ready to embrace whatever is next for her.

After telling April that he is not "running off" with Rae, Jake runs off to meet her. The two newly single people thank one another for what they learned from each other before Jake reveals that he did not propose to April. Then he pulls out a pair of plane tickets good for anywhere Rae wants to go. So while Rae and Jake are not getting engaged, they will be going on a trip together. Where do they go? We don't know just yet, but they went off to find out if they have a future together.

"The Ultimatum did end up working for us, and we are happy with where we're at," Rae says in a final confessional with Jake before they share an onscreen smooch.

Madlyn and Colby

"I can't marry a man that can't accept responsibility for his actions," Madlyn said after she had a big fight with Colby the day before decision day. Madlyn had come around a little to some of her issues with Colby, but she was still incredibly frustrated by his behavior, including some of the ways he tried to "test" their relationship while he was paired with April. Going into the final decision, it's pretty clear that Colby is in, and Madlyn has some concerns, so it is not a surprise that he does propose. What is surprising is she gets down to meet him on his knees and says "yes."

The biggest shock of them all? Colby asks to tie the knot immediately. Madlyn agrees, and the ceremony immediately begins.

"This is wifey baby!" Colby says as the finale ends. "Wifey?! No, you have to redo that and not call me wifey," Madlyn answers. As they walk off hand in hand as husband and wife, she adds, "My dad's going to be so pissed!"

So, there you have it! One engagement, one impromptu wedding, and one new couple. The Ultimatum was exciting, surprising, and not done yet. Stay tuned for our breakdown of the reunion, where we will discuss what happened after decision day.

