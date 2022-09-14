Here's how The Handmaid's Tale season 5 premiere wrote off Alexis Bledel's character Emily

The actress announced she was stepping away from the show in May.

Warning: This article contains spoilers about The Handmaid's Tale season 5 premiere.

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 premiere wasted no time in explaining Alexis Bledel's absence from the show.

The first episode of the season follows June (Elisabeth Moss) in the immediate aftermath of killing Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) at the end of last season. She's reliving the admitted joys of killing her tormentor, barely taking the time to wash his blood off her hands and then scarfing down breakfast with her fellow killer handmaids when it occurs to her that she doesn't know where Emily (Bledel) is. So, June goes to the home Emily shares with her wife, Sylvia (Clea DuVall), and their son, Oliver.

At first, no one answers the door, but as June is walking away, Sylvia runs up to her and tells her the stunning news that after the Waterford incident, Emily — who had previously been a rather rebellious handmaid known as Ofglen, Ofsteven, Ofroy, and Ofjoseph before finally escaping to reunite with her family in Canada — went back to Gilead. "She went back to fight I think. To find Aunt Lydia if she can. It's what she needed to do," Sylvia tells June.

"What did you say? Did you talk to her?" an almost speechless June asks.

"She called. She said goodbye. I wanted to wake Oliver up but she said no. I don't know why she'd say no," Sylvia tells her, and June, clearly feeling very guilty for what has transpired, insists she can "fix this."

At this point, Sylvia has had enough, and tells June "to shut the f— up," and that she and her son are never going to see her again. Despite June's protestations that it's all her fault, Sylvia tells her that it doesn't matter. "I don't care. She's gone. I don't need it to be someone's fault. Why does it matter whose fault it is? So I can hate the right person? So I can hate you? What good is that?"

The scene ends with Sylvia telling June that she and Oliver plan to be happy with the time they did get back with Emily, because it was more than they ever thought they'd have. June, still looking for some absolution, asks if Sylvia hears from Emily, would she tell her that she did, and Sylvia very bluntly tells her, "No. Goodbye, June." Ouch.

It's a stunning end for a character who fought tooth and nail to get out of Gilead in the first place and to attempt to settle into a new life in Canada. However, it does leave just enough wiggle room to either leave her ultimate fate up to the viewers' imagination or write her back in, should Bledel wish to return in the future.

The actress, who had been part of the show since season 1, first announced that she would not be returning to the drama in May, ahead of season 5. "After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid's Tale at this time," the actress said in a statement provided to EW at the time. "I am forever grateful to [showrunner] Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support."

Bledel won an Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series Emmy for her role in 2017, and was nominated three more times in 2018, 2020, and 2021.

The Handmaid's Tale, which was just renewed for a sixth and final season, is now streaming new season 5 episodes every Wednesday.

