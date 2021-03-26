Here's how Superstore ended

Superstore type TV Show network NBC genre Sitcom

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Superstore series finale.

And just like that, Cloud 9 is no more. On Thursday, Superstore completed its sixth and final season with an hourlong finale that saw the return of Amy (America Ferrera) and the close of Cloud 9. Well, technically it became a fulfillment center.

With Zephra closing 95 percent of its locations, Amy returned to St. Louis to try to save the store where she'd essentially grown up. In the end, that specific Cloud 9 location was turned into a fulfillment center, and with Dina (Lauren Ash) acting as manager, she was allowed to bring over five employees. Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi), Justine (Kelly Schumann), and Marcus (Jon Barinholtz) all made the cut.

As for Glenn (Mark McKinney), he reopened his father's hardware store, Sturgis & Sons, and brought Mateo (Nico Santos) and Cheyenne (Nichole Sakura) with him. Amy got another exec gig, married Jonah (Ben Feldman), who's running for city council, and together they had another kid, named Carter. Dina and Garrett (Colton Dunn) also ended up together.

SUPERSTORE Image zoom America Ferrera and Ben Feldman in 'Superstore' | Credit: Jordin Althaus/NBC

Then there's Elias (Danny Gura), who was revealed to be the one putting severed feet all throughout the store, so either he's a serial killer or a foot thief? We'll leave you to ponder that one.

Altogether, it was a wonderful goodbye to a hilarious and moving series. We'll miss it.

