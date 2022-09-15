Manifest destiny: How a canceled NBC drama came back from the dead

Being two years out from season 3 means the story of Manifest is now two years before the big Death Date, the day everyone fears. It's believed that a person who has miraculously foiled death faces a second death, which occurs after the exact amount of time that passed between their original death and their resurrection. James Griffin (Marc Menchaca), a criminal from season 1, mysteriously survived after being trapped in a car underwater for more than three days, only to die again on land three days later from coughing up water. Kory Jephers (DazMann Still) and brothers Jace (James McMenamin) and Pete Baylor (Devin Harjes), three men involved in drug dealing, all seemed to drown in a frozen lake in season 2. Though they later walked away resurrected, they too would meet their second death. Zeke was able to survive his Death Date, but those on Flight 828 fear they could meet a similar fate when they reach June 2, 2024, which marks five-and-a-half years after the plane landed back home.