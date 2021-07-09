Jason Momoa recalls how he creeped out Liam Neeson and Al Pacino during his early days in Hollywood

Stars, they're just like us!

On Thursday night's episode of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jason Momoa stopped by to chat with guest host and friend Anthony Anderson about the second season of his Apple TV+ series See. During the interview, the Aquaman star also shared some tales from his early days in Hollywood.

Jason Momoa Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After admitting most of his stories from that period of his life are not ones he could share on television, Momoa landed on an anecdote involving Northern Irish actor, Liam Neeson.

"I went to my first nice restaurant and I saw Liam Neeson," Momoa recalled. "I fangirled out. I had not met anyone famous yet. I watched Rob Roy growing up, and I was really excited. And I just kind of stared at him and I would just smile. I creeped him out. He got up, left and moved to a few tables over."

And Momoa's self-confessed creepy behavior didn't end there. The first time the actor laid eyes on Al Pacino was also somewhat stalker-like.

"I was on Melrose [Avenue] and I look in a window, me and my buddy, and sure enough, I see Al Pacino," he said. "And I just stopped dead in my tracks and I spent the next half-hour just walking in front of the window — to the point where he is just looking at us — and Al Pacino just flips us off and starts laughing. I felt really silly, but I get starstruck really easily."

Watch the video above.