The Pemberton's patrons are making up, breaking up, and causing delightful chaos along the way.

The characters in How I Met Your Father haven't given up on finding love just yet.

Ahead of its premiere on January 24, the hit Hulu series, a spinoff of the beloved sitcom How I Met Your Mother, released a season two trailer that promises some brand new relationships, lots of laughs, and a few new faces too.

The Pemberton's patrons are still reeling from the effects of season 1 in the clip, most notably Charlie (Tom Ainsley) and Valentina's (Francia Raisa) break up. (Although the trailer suggests that the pair don't stay apart from one another for too long.) Sophie (Hilary Duff), however, finds herself on the receiving end of some roasting from her friends when it's revealed that she's dating an "old guy" … who happens to be none other than a mutton chop-sporting John Corbett.

Elsewhere in the trailer, the gang takes shots, help deliver a baby, and Sophie nearly gives Jesse (Christopher Lowell) a heart attack when she accidentally drives them both down a one-way street the wrong way. And that, of course, is just the tip of the iceberg.

Speaking with EW last March, How I Met Your Father creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger revealed that they were most looking forward to sharing more comedic, slice of life episodes that a longer second season would provide them.

How I Met Your Father Credit: Hulu

"I'm excited to do some epic nights out, gang's worst hangovers, gang lost in the city trying to find their brunch spot, those days that you always remember even though they were random or ordinary," Aptaker said. "I think a show like this really lives or dies on those episodes."

Season 2 of How I Met Your Father lands on Hulu January 24. Watch the trailer above.

