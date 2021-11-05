As Sophie goes through her youthful exploits on the How I Met Your Mother spinoff, we will also see the character in the future.

Hilary Duff can't be in two places at once. The actress is set to star as Sophie on the upcoming Hulu series How I Met Your Father. But like its predecessor How I Met Your Mother, the new show will be narrated by a future version of Sophie as Duff acts out her youthful exploits. EW has now confirmed that Kim Cattrall will recur on the show as the older Sophie.

Cattrall is most famous for her role as Samantha Jones on HBO's Sex and the City, but unlike her costars she will not be reprising the role for the upcoming sequel series And Just Like That.

Kim-Cattrall-Hilary-Duff Kim Cattrall is set to recur on 'How I Met Your Father' as the future version of Hilary Duff's character Sophie | Credit: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images; Presley Ann/Getty Images

More recently, Cattrall starred on the Fox show Filthy Rich as a televangelist matriarch fighting to control her family's religious TV empire after her husband unexpectedly dies. Though her Sex and the City days appear to be over, Cattrall told EW last fall that she consulted with the show's costume designer Patricia Field (who also isn't taking part in the revival) to find her way into the Filthy Rich character.

Cattrall joins a How I Met Your Father cast that also includes Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Chris Lowell, and Brandon Micheal Hall. Duff shared her first on-set photo back in September.

