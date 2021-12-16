Hilary Duff gears up for her 'next great love story' in first How I Met Your Father trailer

Gather 'round, kids: It's time to hear all about How I Met Your Father.

EW can exclusively share the first trailer for the upcoming Hulu comedy starring Hilary Duff (Younger), a standalone sequel to the 2000s sitcom classic How I Met Your Mother.

The series follows the story of how Sophie (Duff) met the father of her future child (or children) and kicks off in 2022, when she and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how they'll fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

How I Met Your Father 'How I Met Your Father' | Credit: Hulu

From the looks of the trailer, we'll get plenty of cuteness and chaos as Sophie and her crew try to navigate the New York singles scene.

"I know this might sound crazy, but I've been on 87 Tinder dates this year," says Sophie, realizing that in these confusing times, "it's really hard to meet someone and connect and have it feel easy." But she's apparently undeterred by the number of unsuccessful rendezvous she's had, declaring, "Today is the first chapter of my next great love story" on the subway.

How I Met Your Father Credit: Hulu

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us), with original How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas executive producing alongside them, the series also stars Chris Lowell as Jesse, Francia Raisa as Sophie's roommate Valentina, Tom Ainsley as Charlie, Tien Tran as Ellen, and Suraj Sharma as Sid. Kim Cattrall plays the future version of Sophie, recounting her love story to her son and thereby narrating the series, while Daniel Augustin pops up in a recurring role.

Watch the exclusive first trailer above and check out How I Met Your Father when it premieres Jan. 18 on Hulu.

