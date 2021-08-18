Hilary Duff shares first How I Met Your Father cast photo from set

"Who's ready for us???" Duff wrote in the caption. "We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someone's apartment..."

At the end of the message, Duff dropped a new hashtag for the show: HIMYF. The original series is well-known by its similar abbreviation HIMYM.

In the photo, Duff appears alongside costars Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Chris Lowell, and Brandon Micheal Hall. Many of them posted their own version of the pic on Instagram.

"Who's your daddy?" Ainsley wrote in her caption, sharing the cast photo. "P.S. You're going to freak when you see what we were looking directly at."

A release date for How I Met Your Father hasn't yet been announced. The show was created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us), with original How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas executive producing alongside them.

According to Hulu, here's what the show is about: "In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options."