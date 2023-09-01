How I Met Your Father is — wait for it — canceled
How I Met Your Father is — wait for it — cancelled.
EW can confirm that the How I Met Your Mother spinoff will not return for another season on Hulu. The series wrapped up its second season in July without identifying the father of its protagonist's child.
The series, which ran for 30 episodes, starred Hilary Duff as Sophie, a photographer looking for love in New York City. The show's cast also included Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, and Tom Ainsley — and Kim Cattrall portrayed the future version of Sophie narrating the series' events.
Neil Patrick Harris and Cobie Smulders also reprised their roles from How I Met Your Mother for one episode each.
The news comes just days after Hulu canceled one of its fan-favorite series, The Great, after three seasons.
HIMYF showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger previously told EW that they had plans for "all of the original characters" from HIMYM to make appearances. It seems now that those plans will go unfinished.
Cattrall recently made a brief appearance on the season 2 finale of Sex and the City follow-up And Just Like That — and now that she has one less project on her schedule, expect months of baseless internet speculation that she'll return to that series in the future (even though she's said this is "as far" as she'll go).
Fans of the How I Met Your… franchise will now get to debate which outcome is less favorable: a disappointing conclusion like How I Met Your Mother or no conclusion at all like How I Met Your Father.
