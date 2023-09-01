The series ran for two seasons on Hulu.

How I Met Your Father is — wait for it — canceled

EW can confirm that the How I Met Your Mother spinoff will not return for another season on Hulu. The series wrapped up its second season in July without identifying the father of its protagonist's child.

The series, which ran for 30 episodes, starred Hilary Duff as Sophie, a photographer looking for love in New York City. The show's cast also included Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, and Tom Ainsley — and Kim Cattrall portrayed the future version of Sophie narrating the series' events.

Neil Patrick Harris and Cobie Smulders also reprised their roles from How I Met Your Mother for one episode each.

The news comes just days after Hulu canceled one of its fan-favorite series, The Great, after three seasons.

HIMYF showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger previously told EW that they had plans for "all of the original characters" from HIMYM to make appearances. It seems now that those plans will go unfinished.

Fans of the How I Met Your… franchise will now get to debate which outcome is less favorable: a disappointing conclusion like How I Met Your Mother or no conclusion at all like How I Met Your Father.

