How I Met Your Father pays tribute to HIMYM narrator Bob Saget in premiere

The late comedian narrated How I Met Your Mother as an older version of Ted Mosby.

Hulu's How I Met Your Father, a spin-off of the beloved CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother, premiered Tuesday with two episodes and a tribute to the legen — wait for it — dary Bob Saget.

Saget, who narrated all nine seasons of the original 2005 sitcom as an older version of central character Ted Mosby (Josh Radner), died Jan. 9 in Orlando, Fla., after performing a stand-up comedy set on tour. He was 65.

At the end of HIMYF's premiere episode, a title card honors the late comedian and actor, reading, "In Loving Memory of Bob Saget."

In a statement provided to EW, spin-off executive producers Craig Thomas, Carter Bays, and Pam Fryman remembered Saget as a "truly legendary human."

How I Met Your Father, Bob Saget 'How I Met Your Father' (inset: Bob Saget) | Credit: Patrick Wymore/Hulu; Inset: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"The wit, the wisdom, and, above all, the kindness fans heard in Bob Saget's voice (as Ted Mosby in the year 2030) was no act," the trio said. "It's who Bob really was. And it's how all of us in the How I Met Your Mother family will always remember him. R.I.P. to a truly legendary human. You'll be so missed, Bob, because you were so loved."

Following the HIMYM template with new characters and a gender-bent twist, How I Met Your Father tells the story of how Sophie (Hilary Duff) meets the future father of her children. Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma also star. Kim Cattrall serves as Saget's successor as the spin-off's narrator, voicing a future version of Sophie.

In the wake of Saget's death, Radnor and other HIMYM stars paid tribute to their costar on social media. Radnor penned a lengthy Twitter thread about his "older, wiser me," recalling how Saget quelled his imposter syndrome during the early days of the long-running show.

How I Met Your Father 'How I Met Your Father' pays tribute to Bob Saget | Credit: Hulu

"There are people who leave the earth and you're haunted by all the things you didn't tell them, all the love that was unexpressed," Radnor wrote. "Luckily that wasn't the case with Bob. We adored each other and we told each other. I'm endlessly grateful that HIMYM brought Bob Saget into my life. I'll hear his voice in my head for the rest of my days."

