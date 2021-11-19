As Blum, the voice actor who played Spike, recalls, "It was an intimate setting. It was just me, Mary, and our engineer for most of the sessions, and she created a safe space for all of us to experiment, to try new things, and to take our time. That was very surprising. Most shows, we'd have a minimum line count we'd have to get through just because of the budget, and on Bebop, we weren't restricted by that. [McGlynn] said, 'We're going to get done whatever we get done today. I want you to just relax and have fun, and we're going to create something that we love.' None of us were used to that. That was an absolute luxury, to have that kind of a relaxed atmosphere with a director who was that committed to making this as good as we possibly could."