How the mega-success of Bridgerton impacted season 2

Not even Lady Whistledown could've predicted the ways in which Bridgerton would woo the world.

When season 1 launched on Netflix in December 2020, it quickly became a global phenomenon — becoming Netflix's most viewed show ever (now outdone by Squid Game) and spawning memes, a Grammy-nominated TikTok musical and more. "I saw us breaking records and it was all so, so surreal that this was the show I had always dreamt of making and that our team had worked so incredibly hard on and now it's the biggest show in Netflix history," marvels creator Chris Van Dusen.

But to paraphrase another mega-successful franchise, with great success comes great responsibility. There's a pressure to live up to season 1's lightning-in-a-bottle pop culture moment. Van Dusen had started writing season 2 when season 1 debuted, but suddenly, he found the heat turned way up.

"Our profile going into the second season was really high," he says. "Season 2 was a very different thing from creating and producing and writing the first season of an unknown show. There were a lot more insights and opinions for me to wade through, and staying true to my original creative vision became that much more challenging. What it ended up doing was it made me drill down on that vision even more — and we ended up with a very powerful season that brings back all the elements of the show that people fell in love with the first time around."

And what of the actors? Most of them were largely unknown, or at least, most recognizable to U.K. audiences who maintained a steady diet of British theatrical productions. Suddenly, they were thrust into a white-hot spotlight, becoming the object of the internet's affections. They admit that it was overwhelming, but perhaps less so than it would've been if the show had not premiered during a global pandemic, necessitating that they largely process their new fame from home.

"I saw everything online, but I didn't see anyone in person or have a face-to-face interaction or response to it, so that softened the blow a little bit," says Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton. "That being said, I remember my first scene coming back there was one line I had that I was so nervous to say. I was stuttering over it for the first few takes. I was with both my [on-screen] brothers and they both reassured me. They'd already done a few days, and it was my first day back."

"Eventually, everything was fine and it was back to how we were over a year ago," he continues. "But there was definitely a moment of — I have to keep reminding myself, 'This is my job. We've done it before, and it's all going to be fine. I can trust it.' But there are times where I step back and go, 'Wow, it is such a massive show.' To be part of that is very overwhelming."

For Jonathan Bailey, who was moving from a supporting role to the new position of the season's romantic hero, returning to set was actually comforting. "Everything shifted and you get a sense of people slightly assuming they know you," he says. "So, the safest place to be is to go back into it and be with the people who understand that world."

Still, there was a new weight in his stepping into the shoes filled by breakout star Regé-Jean Page in season 1 as the season's male protagonist. Instead of fixating on it and being tripped up by it, Bailey channeled that into his character. "I felt super kooky and I don't know if that's necessarily unhelpful when it came to Anthony," he reflects. "The one thing I've always remembered reading the script was like, 'Well, this is someone who's incredibly anxious, who can't sleep at night and is struggling to even get through a meal.' That felt quite right that I was feeling similar."

That sense of fear wasn't exclusive to the returning cast either. Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran faced perhaps an even greater challenge as the two new leading ladies thrust into an already well-connected ensemble. Again, it fed directly into their characters' mindsets, as the Sharma family are also newcomers in society, having come to London from Bombay.

"We channeled that newbie energy and that unknown territory vibe that we had as actors into the characters, and it really helped," says Chandran. "These two young women are immigrants. They're new people to this country. They are not aware of the customs and the culture so much, and that comes across in the characterization. I focused on being an outsider whenever you go somewhere new and how that makes you feel."

Ashley isn't afraid to admit they also connected to the inherent fierceness of the Sharma sisters and used that to steamroll through any apprehension. "They are incredible women," she says. "Though they are learning the way of a new culture in London, they can take care of themselves. Me and Charithra harnessed that."

"It can be quite intimidating stepping onto a set that's already been established where everyone knows each other," Ashley adds. "But everyone was so welcoming, and Jonny in particular, let us do our own thing and encouraged us to be the confident, talented, amazing women that we are."

Others reveled more in the positives of the show's immense popularity. Claudia Jessie, who portrays Eloise Bridgerton, says any external pressure was outweighed by a gratitude for being able to work a steady acting job in the midst of the pandemic's devastation of the arts sector and actors' employment opportunities.

In a response one can only describe as on-brand to the pop of sunshine that is Penelope Featherington, Nicola Coughlan says she's still mostly in shock at the response. "I come from a background of doing small touring theater, so I'm happy when 15 people watch something I'm in," she laughs. "On Christmas Day, I was like, 'No one's going to watch it' and totally catastrophized. Then, it snowballed, and I was like, 'Oh I think this is a phenomenon. This is a major, major thing."

While she's still basking in what she calls the "mind-blowing" response, she struggles to think of what could be a cherry on top of it. "I don't know what could happen to top it all in season 2," she muses. "I could host SNL; I'm free!"

"I can't wait to see the new memes and recaps and tweets and maybe even a follow-up TikTok musical," Van Dusen quips. "If Barlow and Bear aren't too busy with their Grammy nomination."

When season 2 premieres March 25, it will debut to an audience waiting for more with breathless anticipation. Whether or not it lands in quite the same way as season 1 remains to be seen, but we'll likely all be talking about it just as much as the ton loves to whisper about a scandal.

