The team behind FXX's Archer paid tribute to late cast member Jessica Walter on Wednesday night's season 12 finale. Walter, who voiced the character of spy agency chief Malory Archer on the animated comedy series, died in March at the age of 80. Deadline subsequently reported that Walter had been working on season 12 before her death.

The episode featured Malory a couple of times, but the character then mysteriously disappeared. But in the season's closing minutes this week, Malory's son, the H. Jon Benjamin–voiced Sterling Archer, read aloud a letter from Malory in which she explained that she was leaving the business of espionage behind.

Jessica Walter; Archer Jessica Walter and her 'Archer' character, Malory | Credit: Yolanda Perez/Getty Images; FXX

"My dearest Sterling," the note began, "Do you remember what I told you on your first day of training? You probably don't, but it was, 'Always know where the exits are.' And with all the chaos and confusion of late, I thought it would be wise to make my own exit, in my own time, on my own terms, and in a way that I can never be found by my enemies, or all my lovesick paramours, who are literally countless."

It continued, "And so I've decided that it's time to pass the torch. Try not to burn yourselves with it. And I know my decision may seem abrupt, but we don't always get to choose the perfect moment. Take care of yourselves, especially you my Sterling, because from wherever I am, I'll be watching over you. Love, mother."

At the very end of the show, viewers saw Malory on a beach, having her cocktail refreshed, reunited with her husband, Ron Cadillac, who was voiced by Walter's real-life husband, Ron Leibman, before his own death in 2019.

"And how is my lady love?" Ron asked.

"Infinitely better now," replied Malory.

The episode was then dedicated "in loving memory" to Walter.

