One of the greatest pleasures of reality television is getting to root against the people who are purposefully unlikable or manipulate their castmates for selfish reasons (similar to "heels" in wrestling). But what if you created a show that was made up only of these antagonists, like a Cap'n Crunch cereal that is only the berries? Well, that's exactly what E! has done with its new series House of Villains.

And hey, why not throw in Tiger King's Carole Baskin for good measure? Abby Lee Miller, Spencer Pratt, Chef Ben Robinson, and Danielle Staub are also set to drop in as surprise guests.

HOUSE OF VILLAINS -- Episodic -- Pictured: (l-r) Jax Taylor, Johnny Bananas, Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Bobby Lytes, Tanisha Thomas Jax Taylor, Johnny Bananas, Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Bobby Lytes, and Tanisha Thomas on 'House of Villains' | Credit: Casey Durkin/E! Entertainment

These players come from a variety of reality TV backgrounds, so to be the last villain standing and win the $200,000 cash prize (much more than Omarosa was forced to pay the U.S. Treasury for violating the Ethics in Government Act), the contestants have to engage in a spectrum of challenges.

As the new teaser above shows, those challenges include them go-karting around wacky, waving inflatable tube figures (?!); sticking their hands in cages full of animals like snakes (??!); moving balls around a ball pit with leaf blowers (???!); and plenty more.

House of Villains descends upon us Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E! The supersized 75-minute premiere will also be broadcast simultaneously on Bravo, SyFy, and USA. Watch the teaser above.

HOUSE OF VILLAINS -- Pictured: "House of Villains" Key Art Credit: E! Entertainment

