If the phrases "Bye Pumpkin!" or "Pop off!" live rent-free in your head, this show is for you.

E! brings together the best of the worst reality TV has to offer on House of Villains: Meet the cast

What becomes a reality show villain most? Is it an indelible catchphrase? Is it the moral turpitude to backstab relative strangers for the promise of cash and/or fame? Is it just the far-too-uncomfortable association with a former president?

Well, E! will give fans of unscripted television's best baddies an excuse to ponder these and other questions with House of Villains, premiering Oct. 12.

Jonny Fairplay, Tiffany New York Pollard, Omarosa (l-r) Jonny Fairplay, Tiffany Pollard, and Omarosa Manigault Newman | Credit: getty (3)

The premise: 10 reality show villains compete to outsmart, out-manipulate, and out-scheme each other through a series of tests in order to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of "America's Ultimate Supervillain."

While that title has already been assumed by multiple billionaires, you can't fault these folks for trying. Nor could you stop them even if you tried. These are villains from reality TV — there's no bad decision they're unwilling to make.

So who are these would-be Thanoses trying to snap their careers back into existence? Well, no reality show about villains — and, really, no reality show, period — would be complete without the HBIC, Tiffany "New York" Pollard, who first made a name for herself way back in 2006 on Flavor of Love. She then parlayed that infamy into her own dating show, I Love New York, and countless other reality shows, in the process becoming legend thanks to the internet's endless memeification of her.

There's New York and there's everybody else.

And then there's Omarosa. While someone like New York is more of an antihero than a flat-out villain, Omarosa Manigault Newman puts the "no" in notorious. She is definitely the only House of Villains star to work in a presidential administration, or to secretly record a president in said administration, or to be fired by said president, or to "willfully" violate the Ethics in Government Act.

There's Omarosa...and then there's everybody else.

House of Villains, hosted by Joel McHale (because of course it is), will pit contestants against one another each week in a challenge that tests their physical, mental, and emotional strength. The winner of the challenge is safe from elimination, but at the end of each week one villain will be voted out of the house and sent home.

Thankfully, at least with these villains in one place, the streets will be safe to roam once more. Check out the teaser for House of Villains, premiering Oct. 12 at 10pm ET on E!:

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.