And the star adds it's "the only reason I'm able to do the job."

Emma D'Arcy says they'd never seen Game of Thrones before nabbing House of the Dragon role

Emma D'Arcy was not exactly what you'd call a fan of Game of Thrones before nabbing a role in its prequel, House of the Dragon. In fact, they hadn't seen its predecessor at all.

"I hadn't seen it before I auditioned, which I honestly think is the only reason I'm able to do the job," D'Arcy recently told Interview Magazine. "There's no way I'd have made it through the audition process if, at that time, I had the love for the show that I have now. I think I'd have buckled under the pressure."

The British actor is quick to point out that they were at least aware of the show, they just hadn't watched it. "I haven't lived under a rock and it was very much in my peripheral awareness," says D'Arcy, who adds that a love for the show came later. "It came at the ideal time, actually, in the run-up to finally shooting."

On House of the Dragon, D'Arcy plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, the heir to the Iron Throne. To prep for the part, D'Arcy did read Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin, but admits they haven't read all of the books in the Game of Thrones canon.

"I've read the book that relates to the work we're making, Fire & Blood. Not least because it's very exciting to read ahead and get spoilers on your own story. Highly recommend that," D'Arcy tells the outlet.

House of the Dragon Emma D'Arcy stars as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon.' | Credit: Ollie Upton/HBO

In the interview, D'Arcy opens up about the scale of the show and the stamina required to make it. And the actor, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, also reveals one of the special moments they've had working on the show.

"This is the first job in which I've brought my nonbinary identity to work," D'Arcy says. "And part of that was because HBO asked me what pronouns I use, and I thought a lot about whether this was the right time."

D'Arcy says that the decision was really important to them because they worried earlier on in their career that it wasn't possible to be a non-binary actor. "Typically, within casting sites, there are two columns, and I wondered if those two identities were going to have to live separately in order for me to have a career."

D'Arcy continues, "The reason I decided to be honest in my presentation professionally is that I really hope that younger people who want to do this work know that there is absolutely space and that space is opening up."

New episodes of House of the Dragon air on HBO every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and become available on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.

