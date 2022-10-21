The network is bringing the fire and the blood for the "unlawful action."

House of the Dragon season finale leaks: 'HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies'

The internet is on fire at the moment because House of the Dragon's season 1 finale has leaked online, two days before the episode is set to air on HBO and stream on HBO Max.

The Home Box Office network is aware of the situation and moving swiftly to remove any and all copies.

"We are aware that the 10th episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites," an HBO spokesperson told EW in a statement. "It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet.

"We're disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K," the statement adds.

House of the Dragon Season Finale Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in the 'House of the Dragon' season 1 finale | Credit: Ollie Upton / HBO

Unlike previous episodes of season 1, HBO did not send screeners of the finale to press, though a trailer for the 10th hour of the Game of Thrones prequel — plus a big book-related Easter egg — points to another tragic death before the end-credits roll.

House of the Dragon chronicles the Dance of the Dragons, a devastating civil war that broke out within House Targaryen over succession. Nine episodes in and the characters of the series are now on the precipice of all-out war, as — spoiler warning for those who aren't caught up — Hand of the King Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) stole the throne out from under the chosen heir, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), by crowning Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) in a splashy coronation.

The finale episode will pick up with Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) arriving at Dragonstone to inform Rhaenyra of what transpired at King's Landing — including her crashing the coronation in dramatic fashion.

Should you want to avoid spoilers from the season finale, navigate social media at your own peril.

