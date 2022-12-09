The actor told an audience at the Game of Thrones Convention that cast members are training their bodies to prepare for the "strenuous" demands of season 2.

Tom Glynn-Carney eager for Aegon to 'cause more havoc' in House of the Dragon season 2

The look on Rhaenyra Targaryen's face at the end of House of the Dragon season 1 alone says a great deal about where the Game of Thrones prequel is heading in season 2, but star Tom Glynn-Carney, who plays Rhaenyra's step-brother and rival to the crown of Westeros, confirms things will be quite "strenuous."

The very first officially sanctioned Game of Thrones Fan Convention, put on by HBO and Creation Entertainment at the Los Angeles Convention Center, kicked off on Friday with a Q&A panel with Glynn-Carney. He admitted he isn't allowed to discuss much about season 2, but teased a handful of things.

"I'm looking forward to having Aegon have a lot more meat to get his teeth stuck into and to cause more havoc, really, and to throw a spanner in the works, which he does so well," he told the gathered audience.

House of the Dragon Episode 9 Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) wields his father's Valyrian steel dagger for the coronation on 'House of the Dragon.' | Credit: Ollie Upton / HBO

(Spoiler warning for newbie House of the Dragon viewers.) Season 1 came to a close with the aftermath of the death of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine). Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) was her father's chosen heir, but Hand of the King Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) made moves to usurp the throne and crown Aegon II as king from King's Landing. In response, Rhaenyra was crowned Queen of Westeros from Dragonstone by her supporters, which now leads us nicely into the Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen civil war fought between Rhaenyra and Aegon for control of the Seven Kingdoms.

Filming on season 2 is confirmed to start this coming March, Glynn-Carney mentioned, and there's physical work to be done on the part of the actors to prepare themselves. When asked by a fan during an audience Q&A at the end of the panel about season 2 and Aegon's dragon Sunfyre, the actor said, "All I can tell you is that we're training very hard and we are making sure our bodies are in good enough condition for how strenuous season 2 is gonna be."

Glynn-Carney also said he hopes audiences aren't too quick to judge Aegon as a character, though he admits it's already not looking good for him. In season 1, we learned Aegon raped a servant girl in the castle and fathered a brood of bastard children while working his way through the brothels of Flea Bottom.

House of the Dragon Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon II Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon' | Credit: Ollie Upton/HBO

He noted a couple moments on the show already that speaks to Aegon's layers: the carriage ride to his coronation when he's surprised to learn his father wanted him as the successor, as well as his relationship with his brother, Aemmond (Ewan Mitchell), who actively wanted to be king, while the crown was handed to an unwilling Aegon.

"He was always gonna be a tricky one because, on paper, he can very easily come across as an out-and-out villain, and someone who's dark and cold. I think he is all those things, but I think there's way more layers to him, as well," he said of his character. "He's not an out-and-out psychopath. There are complexities and intricacies within him that make him an absolute gift to play. He keeps me guessing, so hopefully that translates to keep everyone else on their toes."

"No one should really be able to make up their mind about him straight away," he added, "and hopefully they'll give him a little bit of a chance. But we'll see. It's not looking good!"

More actors from Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon — including Kit Harington, Jack Gleeson, Esmé Bianco, Considine, and Steve Toussaint — are scheduled to make appearances during the convention.

