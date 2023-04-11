HBO released a behind-the-scenes image of the Iron Throne from the set.

House of the Dragon season 2 confirms the returning players — no, Mysaria isn't dead yet

As Emmy season begins rearing its head, one of the big awards contenders is officially back in production.

House of the Dragon season 2 has begun filming at Leavesden in the U.K., and HBO has announced the season 1 veterans returning for all the fire and blood.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen | Credit: HBO

For non-book readers, this signals that Mysaria, a.k.a. the White Worm, lives on, despite a hooded henchmen setting her house ablaze at the end of season 1.

Other returning cast members for season 2 include Harry Collett (Jace Velaryon), Bethany Antonia (Baela Targaryen), Phoebe Campbell (Rhaena Targaryen), Phia Saban (Helaena Targaryen), Jefferson Hall (Jason Lannister), and Matthew Needham (Larys Strong).

Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, who played younger versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent for half of season 1, won't be returning. Condal previously confirmed this to Variety, saying they "are not a part of the story that we're telling, yet."

HBO marked the start of filming with a behind-the-scenes image of the Iron Throne, over which Rhaenyra and her half-brother Aegon are currently warring.

"House of the Dragon has returned," says Ryan Condal, now the sole showrunner on season 2 after Miguel Sapochnik stepped back. "We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera. All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can't wait to share what we have in store."

Alan Taylor, a Game of Thrones directing veteran, has already stepped in as a director. He's also among the executive producers alongside Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.

