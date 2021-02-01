Ramin Djawadi is returning to Westeros.

The Emmy-winning Game of Thrones composer has signed on to score HBO's upcoming prequel series House of the Dragon.

The news was first noticed by Los Siete Reinos and has since been confirmed by HBO.

Djawadi won two Emmys for his work on GoT (for the show's seventh and eighth seasons) and has also been twice nominated for his work on HBO's Westworld.

His work was so popular that HBO launched the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience global tour in 2017, where Djawadi conducted songs from the series amid a special effects extravaganza.

The addition of Djawadi to the Dragon team will no doubt please fans, who have universally praised the composer on a series where many elements were the subject of raucous debate.

The move will also lend some tonal consistency between GoT and the new series, which is set roughly 300 years before the events in GoT.

Djawadi is one of the few major names on Dragon who were also on the previous series, as the cast, writers, and producers moved on after the flagship series concluded in 2019. One major exception: Director Miguel Sapochnik is on the new show, where he serves as co-showrunner along with Ryan Condal.

House of the Dragon chronicles a civil war among House Targaryen in Westeros and is based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. The series is expected to begin shooting in early 2021.