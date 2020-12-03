House of the Dragon reveals concept art of new dragon

The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has released some teaser concept art.

The images include a look at a dragon that's a bit unlike the ones we've seen in the original hit series, which ran for eight seasons on HBO:

Image zoom Credit: HBO

Image zoom Credit: HBO

A tweet from the official Game of Thrones account declared, "Dragons are Coming," and confirmed that the show would begin production in 2021.

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's House Targaryen chronicle Fire & Blood and set 300 years before Game of Thrones. The famed Dance of Dragons — the Targaryen civil war occasionally referenced in GoT that ripped apart Westeros — will be tackled during the series.

Paddy Considine was the first actor to be cast in prequel series, as King Viserys I Targaryen. More casting announcements are expected soon.

House of the Dragon is from Martin and co-showrunners Ryan Condal (Colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones). The show is planned for 2022.