The actor behind King Viserys is a massive fan of Jinkx Monsoon and Silky Nutmeg Ganache.

House of the Dragon star and Drag Race superfan Paddy Considine names his favorite queens

Paddy Considine, the first of his name, is king of the Andals and the First Men on House of the Dragon. He's also a RuPaul's Drag Race superfan.

Considine, the actor behind King Viserys Targaryen, has made his love for the reality drag competition series known for some time. It was certainly clear to his castmates on the Game of Thrones prequel series when he walked out on set one day shouting about "serving Targaryen realness."

During a panel at the official Game of Thrones Convention on Sunday, the actor was asked about his favorite queens and he shared two names.

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS Jinkx Monsoon 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7' winner Jinkx Monsoon. | Credit: World of Wonder/Paramount +

The first was Jinkx Monsoon, the two-time Drag Race winner. "Ugh, there's so many greats. I love Jinkx. She' amazing!" Considine said. "Do you know who I love that people thought was kind of annoying the first time around was Silky, Silky Nutmeg Ganache. Did you see the episode where she came to the All Stars and did like six f---ing lip syncs one after another and it was just amazing. I was like, 'Finally, Silky got her moment.' I love Silky."

It should also be mentioned that, during an earlier panel on Saturday night, when asked which Game of Thrones House he would want to be a part of that's not his own, he replied, "House Davenport! That's a Drag Race reference." (Members of the legendary House of Davenport family who have competed on the drag show include Kennedy Davenport, A'Keria C. Davenport, Ra'Jah O'Hara, Honey Davenport, Monét X Change, and the late Sahara Davenport.)

Emily Carey, who played Viserys' much-younger wife, Queen Alicent, for half of the first season, originally shared Considine's love of RuPaul's Drag Race with EW, saying that show was how they bonded on set.

"Paddy is a massive Drag Race fan, and so am I," Carey said. "So I'd come into set and be like, 'Hey, Paddy, did you watch the new episode of All Stars?' He'd be like, 'Oh my God, yes! Let's talk about it.' And so that's how we'd start every morning."

House of the Dragon Paddy Considine's King Viserys Targaryen, as seen in 'House of the Dragon' episode 1. | Credit: Ollie Upton/HBO

Carey also recalled a moment on set during the filming of the jousting sequence in the House of the Dragon premiere when Considine invoked Drag Race in between takes.

"The stunt guys would line up to joust at the other end," she said. "There'd be these big sweeping wide shots. They couldn't really hear what we were saying. So the horses would whinny or whatever, and then you'd hear from behind us, 'Two jousters stand before me. Are you ready to joust. For. Your. Life?!' It was so funny. He was really getting into it."

We're still waiting for either Considine or Carey — or both — to guest judge one of the Drag Race shows. Get on that, RuPaul.

