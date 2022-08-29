A familiar sound has returned for House of the Dragon: the original Game of Thrones theme music.

Composed by Ramin Djawadi, who wrote the score for the original HBO fantasy drama, the classic Thrones main melody with the standout solo cello has been repurposed for the Targaryen prequel series — but with a new opening titles animated sequence.

The House of the Dragon opening made its formal debut on the second episode this weekend on HBO and HBO Max. It had been noticeably absent from the premiere last week, where viewers instead got a close-up shot of the Targaryen sigil following a narrated preface.

The original Game of Thrones opening titles became a staple of the Emmy-winning fantasy drama. Beyond simply acting as a fun animated map to inform viewers where in the world the characters would be visiting in any given episode, it also set a new standard for TV that inspired ornate opening credits designs for years to come.

House of the Dragon's opening sequence sees blood rising out of various symbols on the floors of what looks to be a model stone city, similar to the one of Old Valyria that King Viserys (Paddy Considine) has in his own bedchambers on the show. The crimson rivers then flow through the streets until they finally converge on the sigil for House Targaryen.

Djawadi, who also scores Westworld for HBO, returned to compose the new music for House of the Dragon.

"We very much wanted to keep the DNA alive for House of the Dragon from the original show," Djawadi previously told EW. "We will hear themes that we remember from the original show, but because it's all new characters, this is 200 years before, there is a ton of new material I've written, a lot of new themes that we will hear."

The only piece from Djawadi's new House of the Dragon score released by label WaterTower Music up to this point has been "The Prince That Was Promised," as heard in the first episode.

Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik serve as showrunners of House of the Dragon, which begins 200 years before the events of HBO's Game of Thrones when the dragonriders of House Targaryen ruled over Westeros. Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) is named heir to the Iron Throne at this time in history, but the birth of a step-brother in the proceeding years prompts questions of succession, leading to a devastating civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. (Emma D'Arcy will play Rhaenyra as an adult later on in season 1.)

Other major players in the Dance include Emily Carey as Alicent Hightower, Rhaenyra's childhood best friend; Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen, Rhaenyra's father and the current ruler of the realms; Matt Smith as Prince Daemon, Rhaenyra's uncle and Viserys' brother; Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Hand of the King and father to Alicent; Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, head of House Velaryon and the king's Master of Ships; and Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, a charming warrior of Dornish descent who made a splash at the king's tourney in episode 1.

As D'Arcy will eventually take over the role of Rhaenyra, Olivia Cooke will also portray Alicent as an adult later in season 1. Then, of course, there's actor Tom Glynn-Carney, who hasn't appeared on the show yet but will eventually portray Aegon II Targaryen, Rhaenyra's step-brother and her main challenger to the throne.

House of the Dragon has already been renewed for season 2 following record-breaking premiere ratings for HBO.

