The latest twist on the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is happening behind the scenes.

Miguel Sapochnik, who came aboard the freshman fantasy drama at HBO as co-showrunner, has now surprisingly left his post, leaving House of the Dragon co-creator Ryan Condal as the sole showrunner.

Sapochnik gained renown among the fandom for directing some of the most beloved episodes of Game of Thrones, including "Hardhome" and "Battle of the Bastards." He has also helmed three episodes of House of the Dragon, including the record-setting series premiere. A source familiar with the situation tells EW that Sapochnik needed a break after working so many years on the Thrones franchise. He will remain a part of HOTD as an executive producer.

As Sapochnik steps back, another Thrones veteran, Alan Taylor, will be joining House of the Dragon season 2 as an executive producer and directing multiple episodes.

"Working within the GOT universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon," Sapochnik said in a statement provided to EW. "I am so proud of what we accomplished with season 1 and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers. It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally. As I do so, though, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He's someone I've known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands. I am so glad to remain a part of the HBO and House of the Dragon family and, of course, I wish Ryan and his team success and all the best with season 2 and beyond."

Milly Alcock on 'House of the Dragon' Milly Alcock on 'House of the Dragon' | Credit: Ollie Upton/HBO

Taylor added, "It's a pleasure and an honor to be back at HBO, immersing myself in the world of the Targaryens, I look forward to working closely with Ryan as House of the Dragon grows into its second season. Ryan, Miguel, and George [R. R. Martin] have launched an extraordinary story, in a rich and fascinating world. Returning to Westeros will be a huge undertaking and I'm looking forward to the challenge."

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

House of the Dragon heralded a return to the world of Game of Thrones and launched Aug. 21 with an episode that dwarfed all other series premieres in HBO history. That prompted HBO and the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery to move full-steam ahead on a second season.

Sapochnik's involvement in House of the Dragon had been a major draw for fans of Thrones, especially after the final season of the flagship series became a polarizing one among critics and viewers.

Sapochnik currently has a first-look deal with HBO to develop new projects.

"Miguel Sapochnik has done amazing work on the first season of House of the Dragon, establishing its signature look and feel. This series simply could not have come together the way it did without him," an HBO spokesperson said in a statement. "While we would have loved to have Miguel continue in the same role, we are thrilled to have his ongoing collaboration in this new creative capacity. Looking forward, we've had a decades-long relationship with Alan Taylor, and we are delighted to have him join Ryan and rest the talented team."

Among the episodes of Thrones Taylor directed, some of the standout moments include the final two episodes of the first season, which saw the death of Ned Stark (Sean Bean) and the hatching of the three dragons of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). He also directed season 2's "Valar Morghulis" and season 7's "Beyond the Wall."

Sapochnik had been instrumental in shaping House of the Dragon, which has begun to tell of the events leading up to and during the Dance of the Dragons, a civil war that wrecked the once thriving Targaryen empire hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones. Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, first played by Milly Alcock before Emma D'Arcy picks up the role in adulthood, is named sole heir to the Iron Throne, but her father, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), remarries later in life and conceives a son, the young Aegon II. The realm becomes split in two over succession, pitting dragon against dragon, and dragonrider against dragonrider.

Should the show continue for many seasons to come, Sapochnik had said it could turn into an anthology series, chronicling different Targaryen tales throughout history.

House of the Dragon is currently airing every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.

