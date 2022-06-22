Which side of the Targaryen civil war are you throwing money at?

See the new House of the Dragon players as fiery Funko Pops — including one of the dragons

Pull up your Apple Pay and Venmo QR codes, because new Game of Thrones merch has arrived.

Starting today, House of the Dragon, the forthcoming prequel series about all things Targaryen, gets its own Funko Pops line featuring just about every major player involved with the impending conflict, EW can exclusively reveal.

That includes Syrax, one of the many dragons fans of the George R.R. Martin-spawned HBO franchise will be meeting in live-action (well, photorealistic CGI) when House of the Dragon premieres Aug. 21.

House of the Dragon Funko Pop Princess Rhaenyra's dragon Syrax gets a Funko Pop figure for 'House of the Dragon.' | Credit: Funko

Syrax is the dragon ridden by Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the first-born child of King Viserys I Targaryen, the occupant of the Iron Throne of Westeros when the show begins. But House of the Dragon, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, takes place at a time when the country was overfloweth with dragons. Just about every Targaryen had their own winged beast to mount. So, there are plenty more where Syrax came from.

Now for the Targaryens themselves. House of the Dragon dramatizes the events surrounding the Dance of the Dragons, one of the bloodiest civil wars Westeros has ever seen that tore the storied House Targaryen asunder.

The Funko Pop for Princess Rhaenyra takes its likeness from actress Milly Alcock, who portrays Rhaenyra during her younger teenage years. Emma D'Arcy will play the character as an adult.

According to Fire and Blood, Martin's book that inspired the show, the benevolent King Viserys (Paddy Considine) picked his daughter to succeed him on the Iron Throne. But things eventually take a turn in the proceeding years when the ruler conceives a male heir named Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney).

House of the Dragon Funko Pop The Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen Funko Pop, using the likeness of actress Milly Alcock. | Credit: Funko

House of the Dragon Funko Pop The King Viserys I Targaryen Funko Pop, using the likeness of Paddy Considine. | Credit: Funko

Alicent Hightower, another major player in the Targaryen civil war, is also spotted among the Funkos. Played as a teen by Emily Carey and as an adult by Olivia Cooke, Alicent is the daughter of Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), Hand of the King. She's described as "the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms."

A separate Funko figure for Alicent that uses Cooke's likeness captures a notable moment from Fire and Blood. ("Eye for an eye.") This figure will be a limited edition exclusive for San Diego Comic-Con next month.

House of the Dragon Funko Pop The Alicent Hightower Funko Pop, using the likeness of Emily Carey. | Credit: Funko

House of the Dragon Funko Pop The San Diego Comic-Con exclusive Funko Pop figure of Alicent Hightower, using the likeness of Olivia Cooke. | Credit: Funko

There's one more Targaryen who gets the Funko Pop treatment: Prince Daemon Targaryen, played in House of the Dragon by Matt Smith.

The younger brother of Viserys is also an heir to the throne. He's described as "a peerless warrior and dragonrider" who possesses the true blood of the dragon. The standard Daemon Funko figure sees the character with his signature Valyrian steel sword called Dark Sister. There will also be a version of the Daemon figure holding a dragon egg for purchase exclusively on Funko.com.

House of the Dragon Funko Pop The Prince Daemon Targaryen Funko Pop, using the likeness of Matt Smith. | Credit: Funko

House of the Dragon Funko Pop The Funko.com exclusive figure of Prince Daemon Targaryen with a dragon egg, using the likeness of Matt Smith. | Credit: Funko

Two of the other major figures from the House of the Dragon Funko line come in the forms of Otto Hightower and Lord Corlys Velaryon.

Otto perceives the greatest threat to the realm to be Prince Daemon and his claim to the throne. Steve Toussaint then gets the Funko treatment as the Lord of House Velaryon. Corlys is nicknamed the Sea Snake for his historic exploits as the most famed nautical adventurer in Westeros.

House of the Dragon Funko Pop The Otto Hightower Funko Pop, using the likeness of Rhys Ifans. | Credit: Funko

House of the Dragon Funko Pop The Lord Corlys Velaryon Funko Pop figure, using the likeness of Steve Toussaint. | Credit: Funko

Now that we're closer to Comic-Con and the premiere of House of the Dragon, more merch will likely hit stores in the coming weeks. But for now, choose which side of the Targaryen civil war to join — or to simply buy up.

Pre-orders will be available starting today at 12:30pm ET at the Warner Bros. e-shop.

