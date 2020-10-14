House of the Dragon to film in a different country than Game of Thrones
House of the Dragon takes place roughly 300 years before Game of Thrones, so perhaps it's only appropriate that the show will primarily film in a different country within the U.K. — lending potentially a different look to some of the series — as well.
While Game of Thrones was based in Northern Ireland throughout its eight-season run, the upcoming prequel series will be based in England — specifically, Leavesden Studios in Watford, a bit north of London. The location news was spotted by Winter Is Coming and confirmed by HBO.
Leavesden has housed many iconic productions over the years, including the Harry Potter films. Currently, The Batman is shooting there.
One major advantage to the new location is the weather. While England isn't often praised for its climate, Thrones typically filmed in the winter months, and its cast and crew frequently battled Northern Ireland's weather system. Many iconic battles (like the Battle of the Blackwater and the Battle of Castle Black) were shot in freezing rain, even though the downpour often wasn't noticed by viewers (such as during "Hardhome"). By comparison, the London area is, on average, notably warmer, drier, and sunnier.
Of course, it seems likely that House of the Dragon could film in previously used Northern Ireland locations too. Thrones didn't just shoot in one country — the series shot in Croatia, Spain, Morocco, Malta, and Iceland in addition to Northern Ireland. But if House of the Dragon needs a typical Westerosi green field, there are plenty within driving distance of their new studio.
The previous GoT prequel project starring Naomi Watts, by and by, shot a pilot in Northern Ireland before HBO decided not to move forward with that one.
House of the Dragon recently cast Paddy Considine is to play King Viserys I Targaryen in the new series. More on that here. Production is planned to begin in 2021, for a premiere in 2022.
