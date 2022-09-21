The princess switch: Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke are taking over House of the Dragon

It's also about this gaping, festering wound left by Alicent's falling out with Rhaenyra. It all comes back to these two women. Cooke muses over the idea of friendships lost. "I think it's the first proper heartbreak, and the first only heartbreak that [Alicent's] had, because it was such a pure love," she says. "A lot of us have those first influential friendships that become severed at a certain point, and it's just harrowing because there is a bit of you that breaks off. There's so much that you don't get closure over like you would with a romantic relationship. [Rhaenyra] was her only friend, and she's so lonely. She's got all these men around her that just want a piece of her, or want to use her in a specific way, but no one actually has her best interest. It's just a really lonely existence."