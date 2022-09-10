Newly unveiled images of cut scenes show all the drama we missed between the events of episodes 2 and 3.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon episodes 1-3.

There's a lot of ground to cover when it comes to House of the Dragon. The events chronicled in the show's first few episodes take place over the course of years, which led showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik to employ a number of time jumps to keep the story moving. That means much happens in between episodes that we don't see onscreen. A few newly revealed scenes that were filmed but didn't make the final cut offer fans a look at that bigger picture.

At the end of episode 2, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) announces that he will marry Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), daughter of the Hand of the King and the best friend of Viserys' own child, Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock). Rhaenyra was already on edge after fearing her father might go back on his decision to name her his sole successor to the kingdom. We see her storm off after hearing it's her main confidante who's now becoming Viserys' wife.

House of the Dragon Emily Carey and Milly Alcock as Alicent and Rhaenyra | Credit: Ollie Upton/HBO

Episode 3, however, picks up years later after Alicent has already married Viserys and birthed a son, Aegon, while she's pregnant with another. Director Greg Yaitanes, who helmed episodes 2 and 3, shared some images and intel about deleted scenes that would've shown the heated fallout from that engagement, including Alicent's wedding.

"Two scenes that unfortunately didn't make it into the final cut, the aftermath fight between @millyalcock and @theemilycarey — both were quite powerful," Yaitanes wrote on his Instagram Story. He also shared images of Alcock and Carey performing that intense clash.

Greg Yaitanes/Instagram deleted scene from House of the Dragon https://www.instagram.com/gregyaitanes Credit: Greg Yaitanes/Instagram

Yaitanes then shared imagery of Alicent's wedding, including a tiara and wedding dress. "This scene mirrored the scene in episode 1 where @theemilycarey was dressing @millyalcock — now reversed with heartache," he wrote.

Greg Yaitanes/Instagram deleted scene from House of the Dragon https://www.instagram.com/gregyaitanes Credit: Greg Yaitanes/Instagram

Hairstylist and makeup artist Tania Tyatyambo Couper also shared behind-the-scenes images of Carey wearing Alicent's wedding dress. "The dress, the hair, the tiara ….. such a shame it didn't make the edit …. Cutting room floor... sad times," she wrote in one caption.

"The most beautiful young lady @theemilycarey so much fun was had creating looks for Queen Alicent, morning discos we're a must !! this master piece was from a scene that never made it 😩😩😩sad times .. one of my favourite days working with @kevalexanderhair the creativity was bouncing of the walls, pin tail combs at dawn !! Keep it simple he KEPT saying 🤪 I'm a bugger for making it twiddly fiddly over thinking it," she wrote in another.

