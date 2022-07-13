Condal and Sapochnik have been living with these ideas for House of the Dragon for two, going on three years. To say it's been a journey to make the first Game of Thrones successor show is an understatement. But D'Arcy, wearing a professional-grade Rhaenyra wig in their tent on the Dragonstone set in December, has a strategy to "repress" the pressure they're all feeling. "My tactic is called, 'Don't think about it,'" they say. "At the moment, we're in quite a special place. None of it is in the ether yet, and no one knows who I am." Picking up months later over Zoom from Albany, N.Y., mere weeks away from House of the Dragon's premiere, Cooke selfishly hopes the show won't be as big as the mothership series. "I love my life, and I love the anonymity that I've managed to hold onto, even after having a decade's worth of credits," says the Ready Player One and Bates Motel actress. "But I am excited for people to see all the hard work that everyone's done because, God, people slogged for a year, and it is f—ing great."