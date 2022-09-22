David Tennant's son Ty Tennant is stepping into the role of Aegon II, a major player in the events to come.

House of the Dragon's Aegon Targaryen actor has a Doctor Who connection

A new batch of photos from House of the Dragon episode 6, which airs this Sunday on HBO, have arrived — and fans of Doctor Who may recognize one of the actors making their debut.

After a time jump between episodes 5 and 6, we see that young Aegon II Targaryen, the first male heir of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), has grown into a teen. That means there's an actor change after viewers saw the character as a toddler in previous episodes. Ty Tennant, 20, will now appear as Aegon in episode 6.

Ty Tennant is part of a Doctor Who dynasty. His grandfather is Peter Davison, the fifth Doctor on the long-running British sci-fi series. He's also the son of David Tennant, who played the 10th incarnation of the Doctor. David married Georgia Moffett after they met while shooting Doctor Who, in which Georgia played the genetically engineered daughter of David's Doctor. Ty is Georgia's son from a previous marriage, and David later adopted him.

House of the Dragon Ty Tennant stars as Aegon Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon' episode 6. | Credit: Gary Moyes / HBO

House of the Dragon marks the biggest role for Tennant yet. He previously acted in the film Tolkien and in the series Casualty, Doom Patrol, Around the World in 80 Days, and War of the Worlds.

Aegon is a major player in the events of House of the Dragon, which chronicles the action leading up to and during the Dance of the Dragons, the name the poets of Westeros gave to a devastating civil war that burned down the Targaryen empire.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen is named her father's heir to the Iron Throne, but as time goes on, King Viserys remarries and gives birth to Aegon, whom many in the realm think should be his successor as the firstborn male.

Spoiler alert: A teaser trailer for episode 6 shows Alicent, now the queen after marrying Viserys, telling her son, Aegon, "You will be our king."

David Tennant, Ty Tennant and producer Georgia Tennant attend a special screening of "You, Me And Him" at Charlotte Street Hotel on March 29, 2018 in London, England. 'House of the Dragon' star Ty Tennant poses with his parents, 'Doctor Who' alums David and Georgia Tennant. | Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

It's unclear how long we will see Tennant in the Aegon role. Actor Tom Glynn-Carney will eventually take the lead as Aegon following more time jumps.

Episode 6 will also feature Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke stepping into the roles of Rhaenyra and Alicent, respectively, after Milly Alcock and Emily Carey played the women in their teen years. D'Arcy and Cooke will maintain these roles, presumably, until the end of House of the Dragon.

See more photos from House of the Dragon episode 6 below.

House of the Dragon Emma D'Arcy and John MacMillan step into the roles of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Laenor Velaryon. | Credit: Ollie Upton / HBO

House of the Dragon Olivia Cooke now plays Alicent Hightower, as seen opposite Fabien Frankel's Ser Criston Cole. | Credit: Ollie Upton / HBO

House of the Dragon Alicent plays with her daughter, Princess Helaena (Evie Allen), on 'House of the Dragon.' | Credit: Ollie Upton / HBO

House of the Dragon Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) watches over the young princes as they train. | Credit: Gary Moyes / HBO

House of the Dragon Shani Smethurst and Eva Ossei-Gerning appear as Baela and Rhaena Targaryen, the daughters of Laena Velaryon and Daemon Targaryen. | Credit: Ollie Upton / HBO

House of the Dragon Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) counsels his daughters. | Credit: Ollie Upton / HBO

House of the Dragon Daemon (Matt Smith) and Laena (Nanna Blondell) | Credit: Ollie Upton / HBO

House of the Dragon Rhaena Targaryen (Eva Ossei-Gerning) holds a dragon egg. | Credit: Ollie Upton / HBO

House of the Dragon Nanna Blondell as Laena Velaryon | Credit: Ollie Upton / HBO

House of the Dragon Matthew Needham appears as Larys Strong on 'House of the Dragon.' | Credit: Ollie Upton / HBO

House of the Dragon Ryan Corr plays Larys' brother Harwyn Strong. | Credit: Ollie Upton / HBO

House of the Dragon Gavin Spokes plays Lyonel Strong, Hand of the King. | Credit: Ollie Upton / HBO

