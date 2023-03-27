The horse died due to cardiac failure on March 21, according to a statement.

Horse dies on the set of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

A horse on the set of Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has died, EW can confirm.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that a production horse died on 21st March," says a statement from an Amazon Studios spokesperson. "The incident took place in the morning whilst the horse was being exercised prior to rehearsals. The trainer was not in costume and filming had yet to commence. Both a veterinarian and a representative of the American Humane Association were present at the time."

The cavalry of Numenor arrives in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' The cavalry of Numenor arrives in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' | Credit: Prime Video

An "independent necropsy" was conducted and found the horse died due to cardiac failure.

Sources close to the production say the horse in question is said to have shown no health problems prior to the day and was standing with around 20 other horses when it died. The Devil's Horsemen, an experienced equine company ]which has supplied horses for shows including Game of Thrones and The Crown, as well as films like Wonder Woman and Transformers: The Last Knight, provided all horses on set that day. The company is owned by horsemasters Daniel and Camilla Naprous and their father, Gerard, and is based in Buckinghamshire. This is said to be the first horse fatality in the company's 50-year history.

While the death of an animal on set is rare, it's not unheard of. In 2012, HBO's horse-racing series Luck was canceled after three horses died during production. Recently, The Gilded Age came under fire from PETA after whistleblowers alleged a horse with several pre-existing conditions died during production after experiencing head trauma. A statement released at the time by the network said a preliminary veterinarian report had found the horse died due to natural causes.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletterto get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Episode Recaps Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power Rating: C+ C+ S1 E8 Recap The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season finale recap: Let's make some rings! By Christian Holub

The Lord of the Rings: the Rings of Power' recap: The Eye Rating: B- B- S1 E7 Recap The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power recap: A shadow falls over the Southlands By Christian Holub

Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power Rating: A- A- S1 E6 Recap The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power recap: Battle finally breaks out in Middle-earth By Christian Holub

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Rating: B B S1 E5 Recap The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power recap: Not all who wander are lost By Christian Holub

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' recap: Episode 4 Rating: B+ B+ The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power recap: Omens of doom By Christian Holub

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Credit: Courtesy of Prime Video Copyright: Amazon Studios Filename: RPAZ_S1_FG_01065619_Still1531_R1_thumb.JPG Rating: B+ B+ S1 E3 Recap The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power recap: We finally make it to Númenor By Christian Holub

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video Copyright: Amazon Studios Description: Robert Aramayo (Elrond) Filename: RPAZ_S1_201104_ROTBEN_00051_R2_thumb.JPG Rating: B B S1 E1 Recap The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power recap: Welcome back to Middle-earth By Christian Holub