David Harbour reveals Stranger Things 4's Arnold Schwarzenegger connection

In the Season 4 finale, the embattled police chief beheads a demogorgon with a sword used in a classic Schwarzenegger film.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is now enshrined in the Stranger Things universe.

In the action-packed final episode of Stranger Things 4, Hawkins police chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) wields an ornate sword while facing down the prison's pet demogorgon. It turns out the sword has ties to another 1980s action fantasy title.

In a cover interview with British GQ published Monday, Harbour revealed that the prop blade is the same one wielded by Schwarzenegger in the 1982 film Conan the Barbarian. "I don't know if you saw this, but that sword I pick up — it's the actual prop sword they used in Conan the Barbarian," Harbour said. "It's the sword that Schwarzenegger swings in the movie."

CONAN THE BARBARIAN, Arnold Schwarzenegger, 1982 Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Conan the Barbarian' | Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

The grandiose moment is juxtaposed with scenes of Vecna/Henry/One's (Jamie Campbell Bower) destruction of Hawkins. It's major, but still unrivaled to another finale moment: Jim and Joyce's (Winona Ryder) big kiss, which Harbour admitted was "a bit of fan service."

"There was always a tension between should this be consummated, or should they just be friends?" Harbour said. "And I do think it's a bit of fan service. I think there was a real appetite for mommy and daddy to get back together again. And then once we were on that train, it seemed like an inevitability."

David Harbour as Jim Hopper in STRANGER THINGS David Harbour in 'Stranger Things' | Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Elsewhere, Harbour reflected on the highs and lows of his career, including the hellish reception to his 2019 Hellboy reboot. The actor shared that once it dawned on him that the film — centered on his titular half-demon's quest to save the world from a sorceress bent on revenge — would bomb, he reached out to Ryan Reynolds, star of the failed Green Lantern.

"I know him a little bit," Harbour told the outlet. "I called him and I was like, 'Hey man, I just need to know something. You know Green Lantern? Huge flop for you. What the f--- is that like, because I think I'm going to hit that right now. Am I gonna be okay? Am I gonna survive this?'" Reynolds was "sweet" about the inquiry, Harbour said.

Read the rest of Harbour's interview on British GQ. Stranger Things 4 is available to stream on Netflix now. Read our recap of the season's back half here.

