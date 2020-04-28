Something is very wrong with Janelle Monáe in Homecoming season 2 trailer

Homecoming (2018 TV series) type TV Show genre Thriller,

Mystery

Prepare for Homecoming's mystery to be ratcheted up.

A few weeks after EW exclusively debuted the first look at the Golden-Globe nominates series, Amazon has released the first full-length trailer, and it will keep us all guessing — even new star Janelle Monáe.

"I knew something was wrong with me, but I couldn't explain it to anyone," says Jackie (Monáe), a military veteran who wakes up stranded in a rowboat with no memories. "It was like the people around me were keeping a secret, like we were in a movie, and everybody knew we were in a movie except for me."

Previously speaking to EW, Monáe admitted to being nervous about stepping in for season 1 star Julia Roberts, until a set visit from "Queen Julia," who remains on as an executive producer. And the pop star is sure glad she took the jump.

"It's doing something that is unique in the television space," she says of Homecoming. "When I read these episodes, I was like, 'Oh wow, this is still going to have a very special quality and take everyone in an unexpected place.' It's even more elevated this season — and even more suspenseful."

Monáe's fellow newcomers to the series include Chris Cooper as Geist CEO Leonard Geist and Joan Cusack as a high-ranking military official, while Stephan James and Hong Chau return as Walter and Audrey, respectively.

Homecoming season 2 begins streaming May 22 on Amazon Prime Video.

