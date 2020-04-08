Homecoming (2018 TV series) type TV Show genre Thriller,

Mystery

Janelle Monáe has woken up and found herself in the middle of Homecoming's latest mystery.

On Monday, EW exclusively revealed the first look at season 2 of the Amazon thriller, which featured the pop star joining as the new lead, stepping in for Julia Roberts. Now, we're unveiling the debut teaser — and it's a doozy!

The ominous video begins with Jackie (Monáe) waking up in a rowboat, with no memory of how she got there, or who she is. Her search for identity finds her thrust into the world of the Homecoming Initiative and parent company Geist Group, and coming into the orbit of retuning characters Walter (Stephan James) and Audrey (Hong Chau), as well as fellow new additions Geist CEO Leonard Geist (Chris Cooper) and a high-ranking military official (Joan Cusack).

Warns Jackie in voiceover: "You need to do what you think is right, but you must protect yourself, because nobody else will."

"It's doing something that is unique in the television space," Monáe tells EW. "When I read these episodes, I was like, 'Oh wow, this is still going to have a very special quality and take everyone in an unexpected place.' It's even more elevated this season — and even more suspenseful." She adds of the new installment: "Nothing is what it appears to be."

Image zoom Ali Goldstein/Amazon Studios

Joining Jackie on this mission is Walter, the soldier at the heart of season 1, who was last seen living a homey, small-town life. While surprised to be back, James was excited to explore a different side of the previously "aloof" character. "We're seeing a dogged, more determined Walter," says James. "His time away from the facility left a lot of room for thinking about what it is he's gone through. And it's interesting to see how [he and Jackie] use each other, need each other, and bring something out in each other."

Monáe isn't the only one with big shoes to fill, as The Stanford Prison Experiment filmmaker Kyle Patrick Alvarez takes over directing duties from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, who helmed all of the Golden Globe-nominated first season.

Homecoming season 2 begins streaming May 22 on Amazon Prime Video.

Related content: